Dr. Sheffield's Rolls Out Two New Flavors Nationally

NEW LONDON, Conn., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sheffield's Toothpaste announced it has added two new flavors, Cinnamon and Chocolate, to its nationally-available, fluoride-free lineup. Made with natural flavors, they join Extra Whitening, Wintergreen, Activated Charcoal, Peppermint, Sensitive Care, Strawberry Banana and Mixed Berry for Kids varieties to the Dr. Sheffield's portfolio of certified natural toothpastes.

Safe for children ages three and over, Dr. Sheffield's Chocolate Toothpaste (4.2 ounces) has a smooth, creamy taste, is made with real chocolate flavor and can help safely and effectively whiten teeth, reduce plaque, and freshen breath. For a zesty, clean feel, Dr. Sheffield's Natural Cinnamon Toothpaste (5.0 ounces) is fluoride-free, made with real cinnamon flavor and contains no artificial flavors or colors of any kind.

"As the originators of toothpaste, we're on a mission to bring our effective clean formulas to families across the country," said Jeffrey Davis, President & Chief Executive Officer at Sheffield Pharmaceuticals. "Our new Chocolate and Cinnamon flavors were created to fill a strong consumer need for alternatives to harsh, synthetic toothpaste formulas on the market, that are safe for adults and kids alike, but also have the great taste and feel consumers want," Davis added.

The full line of great-tasting Dr. Sheffield's Toothpastes are certified according to the strict standards of the Natural Products Association and contain no fluoride, GMOs, synthetic detergents or foaming agents, and no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. Dr. Sheffield's Naturals is certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, signifying no animal testing at any stage of product development, and verified by the Non GMO Project.

About Dr. Sheffield's Toothpaste

Dr. Sheffield's is a new line of toothpaste made from an age-old recipe reminiscent of simpler times. In the mid-1870s, Dr. Washington W. Sheffield, a respected dentist from New London, Connecticut, invented a 'creme dentrifice' for his patients, replacing the unsavory powders of the time. He was the first to put toothpaste in a tube, and the rest is history. Over 160 years later, Sheffield is back and harsh synthetics are out. Sheffield's timeless formulas are still free of fluoride, synthetic detergents and foaming agents, GMOs and artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners - and actually taste good!

Dr. Sheffield's can be found at CVS, Amazon.com, Rite Aid, Walgreens and Bed, Bath & Beyond stores for an average retail price range of $5.99 to $7.50. For more information, visit www.drsheffieldsnaturals.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

SOURCE Dr. Sheffield's

Related Links

http://www.drsheffieldsnaturals.com

