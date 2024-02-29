Dr. Siegal's® Just Enough™ Multivitamins Available on Amazon

Unique line of multivitamins does not exceed 100% of the Recommended Dietary Allowance of 27 nutrients

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Siegal's, a 49-year-old nutrition brand, today announced that its new Dr. Siegal's Just Enough multivitamin product line is sold and shipped by Amazon. Unlike brands that contain hundreds or thousands of times the Recommended Dietary Allowance of some nutrients, Dr. Siegal's Just Enough multivitamins provide no more than 100 percent of the RDA of any nutrient. One daily capsule provides a broad spectrum of 27 vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) antioxidant.

The Dr. Siegal's brand store on Amazon can be accessed at ShopDrSiegal.com.

"We're excited to have Dr. Siegal's Just Enough multivitamins sold and shipped by Amazon. Now health-conscious people who don't want to exceed the recommended amount of vitamins have a convenient alternative," said Matthew Siegal, CEO of Nutraforia, maker of Dr. Siegal's brand dietary supplements.

Dr. Siegal's developed its new multivitamins for people who aren't comfortable taking ultra-high-potency vitamin supplements and would rather take the daily Recommended Dietary Allowance, or RDA. The RDA is the amount of essential nutrients that the Food and Nutrition Board of the National Academy of Sciences has determined is adequate for practically all healthy persons. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration labeling guidelines for food and dietary supplements are based on the RDA guidelines.

"At Dr. Siegal's, we believe that a varied diet consisting of whole foods is your best source of nutrition," added Siegal. "If getting all of your nutrients from food is impractical, adding just enough vitamin supplements to make up for any deficit is a sensible approach."

Dr. Siegal's Just Enough multivitamins are available in a 60-day value size. People who subscribe to the brand's free e-newsletter at www.DrSiegal.com receive a promo code for use towards Dr. Siegal's products on Amazon. Product variations include Women, Men, Women 50 Plus, and Men 50 Plus.

ABOUT DR. SIEGAL'S

Dr. Siegal's is a second-generation family nutrition brand launched in 1975 by physician, author, and bariatric specialist Dr. Sanford Siegal. Its products have been trusted by generations of health-conscious people for nearly a half century.

Dr. Siegal was among the first medical experts to publish a book about the health benefits of dietary fiber; the author of a controversial book that criticized his fellow physicians for failing to recognize hypothyroidism in their overweight patients; and the creator of a popular weight-loss diet based on his book about controlling hunger naturally without the use of medication. Dr. Sanford Siegal, his books, and his nutrition products have been profiled by more than 100 media outlets including The New York Times, People, Good Morning America, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and Woman's World.

