Dr. Silver Kung Celebrates Publishing of Memoir Silver Linings Alongside Special Guest Walter "Clyde" Frazier

The memoir recounts his journey of resilience, identity, and the belief that one's future is not defined by financial debt

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Silver Kung celebrated the launch of Silver Linings, his debut memoir, at an evening attended by prominent financiers, business executives, and friends, along with special guest Walter "Clyde" Frazier, New York Knicks legend, NBA Hall of Famer, and broadcaster.

The evening featured remarks from Jim McCann, Chairman of Worth Media; Josh Kampel, CEO of Worth Media; and Dan Costa, Chief Content Officer; and Walter "Clyde" Frazier.

Dr. Silver Kung pictured with special guest Walt “Clyde” Frazier

Dr. Kung's memoir resonated deeply with Frazier, a lifelong voice on perseverance, who offered his own guiding principle: "It is nice to be important, but it is more important to be nice." Drawing parallels between championship basketball and building a multibillion-dollar enterprise, Frazier praised Kung's story of resilience and emphasized that success—whether in the NBA Finals or in business—requires discipline, vision, teamwork, and a commitment to something greater than oneself.

Silver Linings highlights the pivotal moments of Dr. Kung's journey: building businesses across global markets, navigating early setbacks with wisdom, and adopting a long-term approach to overcoming obstacles.

Silver Linings arrives as the world grapples with economic uncertainty, at a time when younger generations are looking for guidance on turning hardship into success while maintaining one's humanity.

About Silver Linings

Published by Worth Books, and distributed by Simon & Schuster, Silver Linings: Finding Wealth, Wisdom, and Redemption on the Hardest Road of All is available through Simon & Schuster and major booksellers nationwide. The memoir follows Dr. Silver Kung's journey from inheriting $10 million in family debt and overcoming a difficult childhood in Taiwan to building Siegfried Capital, a $3.2 billion asset management firm. Through personal stories and lessons from global finance, the book explores resilience, entrepreneurship, investing, and overcoming adversity.

About Dr. Silver Kung

Dr. Silver Kung is Founder and Chairman of Siegfried Capital, with 27 years of experience across capital markets, hedge funds, private equity, and supply chain finance. Raised in Taiwan, he holds degrees in aerospace engineering, finance, and economics from Wichita State University, Pace University, and Nankai University.

SOURCE Siegfried Capital