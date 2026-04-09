HONG KONG, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siegfried Capital is pleased to announce the upcoming release of Silver Linings, a memoir authored by Dr. Silver Kung, Founder and Chairman. The book will be published on June 23, 2026, by Worth Books.

Silver Linings chronicles Dr. Kung's personal and professional journey, from inheriting a devastating $10 million family debt to building a global investment firm managing about $3.2 billion for institutional investors worldwide. The lessons learned along the way provide lasting insights into resilience, hope, and family.

From $10 Million in Family Debt to Managing $3.2 Billion: Dr. Silver Kung Announces Memoir Silver Linings

Born and raised in Taiwan, Dr. Kung studied in the United States and China, earning degrees in Aerospace Engineering, Finance, and Economics. Early in his career, he founded Hyperion Capital Management, where he led investments in renewable energy projects across Europe. In 2015, he started Siegfried Capital, an investment firm focused on supply chain finance strategies.

Under his leadership, Dr. Kung has also taken part in initiatives focused on responsible investing and is affiliated with organizations like UBS's Global Philanthropy Climate Change Collective. Siegfried Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI). Besides his work in finance, he has supported creative and cultural projects, including a musical he produced that was performed Off-Broadway in New York in 2025.

"It is my hope that sharing my experiences will help others who are facing challenges in their own lives," said Dr. Kung. "This book reflects the lessons I've learned over time and highlights the importance of persistence, perspective, and redemption."

Silver Linings highlights key moments from Dr. Kung's journey, including building businesses across various markets, navigating early setbacks, and adopting a long-term approach to overcoming obstacles and turning hardship into success, all while never losing sight of one's humanity.

Praise for the Book

"I've coached hundreds of CEOs through their toughest moments, and Silver Kung's story captures exactly what separates those who break through from those who break down: an unshakeable belief that there's always a way forward. From rock bottom to Bloomberg's Best Performing Hedge Fund, Silver proves that your starting point doesn't determine your destination."

— Mark Moses, Founding Partner, CEO Coaching International, and author of Make BIG Happen

"Most men of considerable achievements would place themselves first. Silver places himself last. The man who was once invisible to his own family, a pariah whose failure was posted publicly for all to see, has built a legacy around the primacy of those he loves. Trust is not a monument to his own success. It is a gift to his wife and daughters, an assurance that they will never know the deprivation he endured."

— Charlie Garcia, Founder, R360 Global

About Siegfried Capital

Siegfried Capital is an award-winning institutional hedge fund founded in 2015 and headquartered in Luxembourg, with fund structures also in the Cayman Islands. The firm focuses exclusively on supply chain finance strategies, providing institutional investors worldwide with access to a specialized and high-performing asset class. With approximately $3.2 billion in assets under management, Siegfried Capital has established itself as one of the leading names in global credit and trade finance. Siegfried Capital received three Best Performer Awards at the Bloomberg Businessweek Hedge Funds 2025 in Hong Kong for Best Hedge Funds over USD 500 Million, Best Fixed Income Hedge Fund, and Best Credit Hedge Fund. Learn more at www.siegfriedfund.com.

SOURCE Siegfried Capital