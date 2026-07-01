Dr. Silver Kung's Debut Memoir Silver Linings Earns a Spot on the USA Today Best Seller List

Siegfried Capital Founder Shares Powerful Journey from inheriting $10 Million in Family Debt to founding $3.2 Billion Asset Management Firm

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Silver Kung, Founder and Chairman of Siegfried Capital, ranked #21 out of 150 titles across all genres and #3 in Business & Economics on the USA Today Best Seller list with his debut memoir, Silver Linings, published by Worth Media and distributed by Simon & Schuster.

From $10 Million in Family Debt to Managing $3.2 Billion: Dr. Silver Kung Announces Memoir Silver Linings

The book has resonated with readers seeking an authentic story of resilience, family, and overcoming adversity. Dr. Kung's underdog journey, from inheriting $10 million in family debt and navigating a difficult childhood in Taiwan to building one of today's most successful asset management firms, offers both personal inspiration and practical wisdom.

"Writing this memoir has been profoundly meaningful," Dr. Kung reflected. "My life has been shaped by adversity and by my unwavering belief that challenges are invitations to grow. If my story inspires even one person to find possibility in their obstacles, every word was worth writing."

Silver Linings weaves together personal narrative and hard-won insights from three decades in global finance. The memoir explores the mindset, strategies, and values that enabled Dr. Kung to transform inherited hardship into unprecedented opportunity. Spanning Taiwan, China, and the United States, the book addresses universal themes: resilience in the face of adversity, the discipline required for long-term wealth building, the power of family legacy, and redemption through perseverance.

At its core, Silver Linings offers a timeless message: life's hardships and triumphs are intertwined, and every challenge holds the seeds of transformation. It's a roadmap for anyone seeking to build meaningful wealth, create lasting opportunity, and discover that even the most difficult journeys can lead to lives rich in beauty, purpose, and hope.

"This book is a testament to what's possible when you refuse to accept your circumstances as your destiny," added Dr. Kung. "My hope is that readers see themselves in these pages and find the courage to write their own story of redemption."

Silver Linings is now available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent booksellers nationwide.

About Dr. Silver Kung

Dr. Silver Kung is the Founder and Chairman of Siegfried Capital, an asset management firm specializing in supply chain finance strategies. With 27 years in capital markets, he has worked across hedge funds, renewable energy private equity, bonds, securitization notes, and trade receivable funds. Raised in Taiwan, Dr. Kung earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Wichita State University, a Master of Science in Finance from Pace University, and a Ph.D. in Economics from Nankai University in Tianjin, China. Beyond finance, Silver is a devoted husband to Doriya and a proud father of daughters Celine and Irene. Whether exploring markets or medieval ruins, Silver Kung brings a relentless spirit of discovery and a global perspective to everything he does.

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SOURCE Siegfried Capital