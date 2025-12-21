Dr. Simbiat Adighije of Conscientia Health Issues "Art Challenge" to Encourage Mental Clarity Through Creative Expression

Conscientia Health founder urges simple, personal art choices as antidote to year-end stress

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2026 draws to a close and mental health concerns continue to climb, Dr. Simbiat Adighije is calling on individuals to step away from the noise and reclaim a sense of calm, one piece of art at a time.

"Kalabari bride", a piece from Dr. Sim's Art Collection featuring a traditional bride in full color and ancient times, except she is wearing headphones. (Jumbo, 2025)

The founder of Conscientia Health and a respected voice on mental resilience, Dr. Sim is issuing what she calls The Art Challenge to Calm Your Mind, a movement encouraging people to bring art into their personal environments in meaningful ways. Whether it is a painting, a handmade quote, or a decoration that brings a smile, the goal is simple: create moments of beauty and pause in the middle of a demanding world.

"I'm not talking about collecting expensive pieces," Dr. Sim explains. "I'm talking about that $15 print that lifts your mood, or a bold design that reminds you who you are. A shift happens when we let art into our spaces. It changes how we feel in the moment and over time; that shift matters."

This isn't theory for Dr. Sim. It is personal. She recently refreshed one of her clinical offices using artwork that felt warm and joyful to her. Within days, the energy of the room changed. "People noticed right away. They lingered. They relaxed. It wasn't just décor. It was connection."

Research backs up what Dr. Sim has experienced firsthand. A study published in Brain and Cognition found that simply viewing visual art can increase blood flow to the brain's pleasure center by up to 10 percent, a response similar to looking at someone you love. Another study in The Arts in Psychotherapy confirmed that viewing art can reduce anxiety and promote mental clarity.

For Dr. Sim, art isn't a side interest. It is now a central part of her mental health routine. She recently displayed her personal collection at Art Basel in Miami, a milestone that deepened her belief in the emotional power of creativity. One of her favorite pieces is a visual rendering of her daily affirmation: Don't give up. Don't give up. Just don't give up. She encourages others to do the same, make or print a reminder and place it somewhere you will see it often.

"You don't have to be an artist to participate," she says. "You just have to be willing to engage with beauty. Art helps us be more mindful, more present, more alive."

In her own home, small Christmas decorations, none costing more than $20, have transformed her mood and focus. "They're in my eyeline when I work. Just seeing them makes a difference. It's not about money. It's about meaning."

The Art Challenge is simple: find a piece of art that speaks to you, bring it into your home or workspace, and spend a few minutes each day noticing it. Whether it is a painting, a textile, a sculpture, or a quote, the invitation is to find something that connects you to curiosity, joy, or peace.

Dr. Sim's favorite example is a vibrant piece she brought from Nigeria. It features a traditional bride in full color, except she is wearing headphones. "Every time I look at it, I see something new. It's a conversation between my past and present, between tradition and rhythm. That's the kind of art that grounds you."

With the rising weight of news cycles and global anxiety, Dr. Sim hopes this call to creativity will offer a simple counterbalance. "We all need tools to stay connected to ourselves," she says. "Art is one of the quietest, most effective ones I know."

The Art Challenge to Calm Your Mind will run throughout December, with Dr. Sim sharing personal reflections and examples on her social channels and at www.conscientiahealth.com .

"Let this be the season you gave yourself a small gift," she says. "Not a thing. A moment. A piece of beauty that speaks to something true inside you."

About Dr. Simbiat Adighije

Dr. Simbiat Adighije is the founder of Conscientia Health. She is a speaker, educator, and advocate for practical strategies that protect mental health in everyday life.

Media Contact:

Mary Bernigan

[email protected]

SOURCE Conscientia Health