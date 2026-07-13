Dr. Simi Enters the financial world: Farmacias Similares and Stori Launch Credit Card Targeting Mexico's Unbanked

Partnership brings no-fee credit access to millions of Mexicans historically excluded from formal financial services

MEXICO CITY, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stori, one of Mexico's leading technological financial platforms, and Farmacias Similares, the pharmacy chain behind Mexico's beloved mascot Dr. Simi, have partnered to launch a co-branded credit card designed for the tens of millions of Mexicans who remain outside the formal banking system.

Dr. Simi Card by Stori

The Dr. Simi credit card carries no annual fee, offers approval in minutes, and can be used at more than 11,000 Farmacias Similares locations across Mexico as well as at any other merchant. Cardholders receive 25% off their first purchase, 2% back across the Mundo Simi ecosystem, and up to 10% monthly at the pharmacy when the card is used elsewhere.

The announcement was made at SimiCasa Museum in Mexico City, where Víctor González Herrera, Executive President of Farmacias Similares, and Marlene Garayzar, Co-founder and Chief Governance Officer of Stori, presented the card together.

Addressing a structural gap

Mexico has one of Latin America's largest unbanked populations — an estimated 50 million adults without access to formal credit. For many, the consequence is painfully practical: a medical bill or prescription can derail an entire paycheck, forcing families to choose between completing a treatment and covering other basic expenses.

"Providing access to a credit card to those who truly need it is a fundamental step toward driving inclusion and transforming their quality of life," said González Herrera. "For millions of Mexicans, this card is not an invitation to debt — it is a tool to access goods that would otherwise be out of reach. We are changing lives and building a better future."

Garayzar framed the launch as proof that financial platforms can move beyond aspiration: "At Stori, we believe financial tools are useless if they just stay on paper. They must be felt in people's wallets and in their everyday lives. We want to break down the barriers that separate Mexicans from access to credit — and show that financial services can also be on the side of what matters most: our health."

The bigger picture

The partnership reflects a growing trend across Latin America: technological financial platforms embedding products inside trusted, high-frequency consumer brands to reach customers that traditional banks have long ignored. Stori already serves more than 5 million customers and has built its platform around simplicity and accessibility.

The Dr. Simi card is available now. Applications are free and take only minutes at storicard.com/farmacias-similares. It has no annual fee, approval takes just minutes, and credit limit depends on each applicant's credit profile.

About Stori

Stori is a Mexican unicorn technology company dedicated to offering cutting-edge digital products and services designed to simplify the lives of our 5 million users. From savings accounts to credit cards, our mobile application delivers a transparent and seamless experience. Our commitment is to earn the unwavering trust of our users by providing peace of mind and becoming an integral part of their daily lives, enabling them to maximize their money and achieve more. Visit our website and social media Facebook: Stori. Mx; X: @mi_stori; Instagram: @stori.card to learn more.

About Farmacias Similares

Farmacias Similares operates over 11 thousand branches in Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. Currently, it operates four Similandias in Mexico and one in Los Angeles, California. In the United States, it participates through an alliance with CVS Pharmacy, offering health and beauty products, souvenirs, and an online store: https://www.drsimi.com. Visit our official website www.farmaciasdesimilares.com and social media Facebook: Farmacias Similares (@farmaciassimilares); Dr. Simi (@drsimifans); X: @fsimilares, @drsimioficial; Instagram: Farmacias Similares (@fsimilares), Dr. Simi (@drsimi_oficial) to learn more.

SOURCE Stori