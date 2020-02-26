Dr. Sonal Sura Joins 21st Century Oncology's Naples And Bonita Springs Office Locations

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest integrated cancer network in the nation, 21st Century Oncology, announced that Dr. Sonal Sura, former Director of Radiation Oncology at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, will be joining the team at its Naples and Bonita Springs locations. Dr. Sura is a specialist in all major modalities of radiation therapy cancer treatment.

With certifications in Intensified Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) and Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Dr. Sura received her medical degree from George Washington University and completed her residency training at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. She also completed a fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital.

"Dr. Sonal Sura's expertise makes her a natural addition to our network of top-notch medical providers," said 21st Century Oncology CEO Kim Commins-Tzoumakas. "Our mission at 21st Century Oncology is to uphold a standard of world-class care, with the latest research, technology and expertise to patients in their own communities."

Among her many accolades, Dr. Sura received the "Sharing is Caring" Organization Physician Recognition Award in 2014 and served as chief resident from 2011 to 2012. She was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honors Society at George Washington University and also earned an MBA from New York University.

"I'm ecstatic to join this exceptional team of specialists at 21st Century Oncology," Dr. Sonal Sura said. "Their state-of-the-art resources and outlook on patient care are outstanding."

