Dr. Sophie V. Vandebroek, Noted Tech Leader, Joins Inari Board of Directors

Vandebroek is a seasoned C-level executive with broad technology experience, including as chief operating officer of IBM Research and chief technology officer of Xerox Corporation. She recently founded Strategic Vision Ventures, a strategic advisory firm, where she shares her expertise in developing innovative concepts from fundamental research to commercial offerings. Vandebroek serves as an independent nonexecutive director on the boards of IDEXX Laboratories and Wolters Kluwer N.V. and is a trustee at the Boston Museum of Science. She was the inaugural Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering Visiting Scholar and served on the advisory councils of the dean of engineering at MIT and at Cornell University. She is a fellow of the Institute Electrical & Electronics Engineers and holds 14 U.S. patents. Vandebroek graduated with her master's in engineering from KU Leuven in Belgium and earned her Ph.D. from Cornell University.

"We welcome Sophie to the Inari board at a time when we are making substantial progress with both scientific breakthroughs and product development," said Michael Mack, Inari executive chairman. "She is a deeply experienced leader whose knowledge complements our momentum in the areas of predictive design and multiplex gene editing."

"With the rapid change in the world's climate, agriculture is at a critical inflection point," said Vandebroek. "I'm excited to be involved with a purpose-driven company that couples breakthrough technology with a strong vision to create a more secure and sustainable future for our global food system."

About Inari

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2016, Inari is embracing diversity to build a new, more sustainable food system using unsurpassed technology to unlock the full potential of seed. Through its SEEDesignTM platform, Inari unlocks new possibilities using predictive design and advanced multiplex gene editing to bring step-change products to market. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with development sites in West Lafayette, Indiana, and Ghent, Belgium, Inari is a growing team of more than 180 employees. To learn more, visit Inari.com.

