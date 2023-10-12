Dr. Speron's Natural Scar Removal Cream Wins Best New Skincare Product for 2023

News provided by

Skin & Beauty Journal; Dr. Speron Natural Skin Care

12 Oct, 2023, 10:20 ET

Dr. Speron's Natural Skincare, LLC., a Chicago-based supplier of skincare products, has received the Best New Skincare Product for 2023 for its Natural Scar Removal Cream by Skin and Beauty Journal, a digital publication. Dr. Speron's Natural Scar Removal Cream stands out among its peers for its expertly formulated oxygenated skincare treatment specifically designed to target scar tissue and help restore the skin's natural look and feel.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Speron's Natural Skincare, a leading provider of skincare products, has been honored by Skin and Beauty Journal, a digital publication, as the Best New Skincare Product of 2023 for its Natural Scar Removal Cream. The award recognizes Dr. Speron's outstanding contributions to the industry and solidifies its position as a skincare game-changer. Dr. Speron's features a variety of skincare products for sun protection, hair, face, acne, scar, and skin lighteners. [See Full Release.]

The skincare industry continues to experience exponential growth. According to a recent report, the global skincare market was valued at approximately $135.83 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around $196.20 billion by 2030. This surge can be attributed to an increased awareness of skin health, the rising demand for natural and organic skincare products, and innovations in the formulation and product offerings.
The skincare industry continues to experience exponential growth. According to a recent report, the global skincare market was valued at approximately $135.83 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around $196.20 billion by 2030. This surge can be attributed to an increased awareness of skin health, the rising demand for natural and organic skincare products, and innovations in the formulation and product offerings. The figures underscore the increasing consumer demand for high-quality skincare solutions.

Positioned for phenomenal growth in this expansive market, Dr. Speron's Natural Scar Removal Cream offers a natural solution to restore the skin's natural look and feel. A standout attribute of the Natural Scar Removal Cream is its unique oxygenated skincare treatment, expertly formulated to target scar tissue specifically. Unlike conventional scar treatments that often rely on thick ointments or silicone sheets, Dr. Speron's treatment penetrates the skin's surface to work on scars at their root.

With the increasing demand for non-invasive treatments that offer speedy recovery and less downtime, Dr. Speron's Natural Scar Removal Cream caters to modern consumers' needs. With its recent accolade and an ever-growing loyal customer base, Dr. Speron's is geared to introduce more innovative products that adhere to its natural, effective skincare solutions ethos.

Dr. Speron's Natural Skincare, LLC. was founded by Dr. Sam Speron, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon. It is available directly to consumers through their website and other online retailers. [See Full Release.]

About

Skin and Beauty Journal is a digital publication serving an audience located primarily in the United States.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Liam
[email protected]
212-841-6456

SOURCE Skin & Beauty Journal; Dr. Speron Natural Skin Care

