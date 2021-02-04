Dr. Squatch Brings Entertainment and Education To Men's Personal Care at the Super Bowl

"We are incredibly proud and humbled to see how fast our brand has grown over the past few years," said Founder & CEO of Dr. Squatch, Jack Haldrup. "Our goal is to inspire and educate men to be happier and healthier. We're excited to reach a new audience and spread the word about the Dr. Squatch brand to millions of new consumers at the Big Game on Sunday."

The 30-second spot, created with San Diego-based creative and performance marketing agency Raindrop , is an extension of the brand's viral collection of entertaining yet educational brand videos. The ad encompasses the best moments from the brand's popular videos, including playful fan-favorite moments like the "you're not a dish, you're a man" but upgraded with an even punchier version for the big game. Still holding true to its viral roots, comedian James Schrader is front and center to help further Dr. Squatch's mission of entertaining and educating men on the importance of natural care products with an enthusiastic approach.

"Our advertising strategy has and always will be to both entertain and educate men. We want our content to show guys that natural personal care products are the right choice, but in a fun and light-hearted way," adds Josh Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer. "We've seen how this type of communication resonates and are excited to bring Dr. Squatch to the forefront of the biggest traditional advertising event of the year."

The ad is available on YouTube and products are available for purchase at https://drsquatch.com/ .

About Dr. Squatch

Dr. Squatch is a men's all-natural soap and personal care company, and one of the fastest-growing natural personal care companies in the country, reaching approximately $100 million in sales in 2020. Dr. Squatch's hero products are natural cold process bar soap, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, and toothpaste. Dr. Squatch sells high quality personal care products for men made in America and wants all men to Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion.

SOURCE Dr. Squatch

Related Links

https://drsquatch.com

