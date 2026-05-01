Dr. Squatch Enters Sun Care with New SPF 30 Spray Sunscreen

The #1 natural men's personal care brand in the U.S. launches a mineral sunscreen designed for high performance, natural ingredients, and signature scent

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Squatch, the #1 natural men's personal care brand in the U.S., is expanding into sun care with the launch of its new Spray Sunscreen – a mineral SPF 30 formula designed specifically for men to deliver powerful protection without the greasy feel.

New Dr. Squatch Natural Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Spray Sunscreen

Built with over 98% natural origin ingredients, the formula brings Dr. Squatch's natural-first approach into sun care, raising the bar for ingredient transparency and simplicity in a category often dominated by chemical-heavy formulas. Powered by zinc oxide, the mineral formula delivers immediate, broad-spectrum protection by sitting on top of the skin rather than being absorbed, offering a more skin-friendly alternative.

The Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen delivers effective UVA/UVB protection to help prevent sunburn, using zinc oxide as its active ingredient alongside skin-supporting ingredients like Vitamin E and coconut alkanes. The easy-to-use spray format allows for quick, even application, making it simple to stay protected whether at the beach, on a hike, or in the backyard. Users should apply generously 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every two hours for continuous protection.

Available in two signature scents, the sunscreen is designed to elevate sun care from a basic necessity to a more enjoyable, sensory-driven experience:

Coconut Castaway: A tropical blend of creamy coconut, bright citrus, and sea salt that captures a fresh, beach-ready vibe.

A tropical blend of creamy coconut, bright citrus, and sea salt that captures a fresh, beach-ready vibe. Amber Solstice: A warm, elevated scent with notes of bergamot, saffron, and rich woods, inspired by golden-hour sun.

"At Dr. Squatch we focus on raising the standard for what guys expect from personal care," said Josh Friedman, CEO at Dr. Squatch. "Sun protection is one of the most important steps in any routine, but it's often overlooked or avoided. With our new Spray Sunscreen, we're making it easier and more enjoyable for guys to protect their skin with a natural formula that feels great, performs, and smells incredible."

While more men are investing in their grooming routines, sun care remains an overlooked step – often seen as inconvenient, greasy, or lacking in scent and ingredient quality. Dr. Squatch's Spray Sunscreen is designed to change that, offering a lightweight, non-greasy formula that applies evenly, absorbs quickly, and feels smooth on skin.

Dr. Squatch Spray Sunscreen is available for $20 per can on Dr. Squatch's website, Amazon, Target, and Walmart, as well as in a 2-Pack for $38 (DTC only). Visit www.drsquatch.com/collections/sunscreen to shop and follow Dr. Squatch on Instagram @drsquatch.

About Dr. Squatch

Dr. Squatch, the #1 natural men's personal care brand in the U.S., is known for raising the bar on grooming with its cold process soaps, natural body wash, deodorants, hair care, and more. Made in the USA and free from harsh ingredients, Dr. Squatch helps guys level up their routine with high-performance natural products and manly, long-lasting scents. With bold marketing and a loyal community, Dr. Squatch continues to lead the way in natural personal care innovation for the modern man. Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion.

SOURCE Dr. Squatch