Dr. Squatch and Jukebox Team Up with Disney and Pixar for Toy Story 5-Inspired Soap and Deodorant

The new grooming collection brings Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie to your daily routine ahead of the film's highly anticipated release in theaters June 19

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Squatch and Jukebox are heading to infinity and beyond with their first-ever joint collaboration: a limited-edition drop with Pixar inspired by Toy Story 5. The new collection, featuring natural grooming essentials designed to upgrade your routine, is inspired by three of the franchise's most iconic characters — Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie.

Dr. Squatch x Jukebox "Toy Story 5" collection

Known for turning everyday hygiene into a cultural moment, Dr. Squatch continues its run of headline-making collaborations with one of the most beloved animated franchises of all time. The Toy Story 5-inspired collection introduces three bar soaps and two deodorants, each crafted with naturally-derived ingredients and signature scents that bring the characters to life in an entirely new way.

Howdy Hero: Inspired by Woody, this light-grit bricc from Dr. Squatch is crafted with Snake Root Extract, featuring notes of desert sage, warm vanilla, and worn-in leather for a scent that channels the spirit of a classic cowboy. Also available in deodorant, powered by charcoal and arrowroot to fight odor at the source.

Inspired by Woody, this light-grit bricc from Dr. Squatch is crafted with Snake Root Extract, featuring notes of desert sage, warm vanilla, and worn-in leather for a scent that channels the spirit of a classic cowboy. Also available in deodorant, powered by charcoal and arrowroot to fight odor at the source. Cosmic Captain: Inspired by Buzz Lightyear, this zero-grit bricc from Dr. Squatch is infused with Evening Star Oil, blending crisp pear, creamy fig, and cedarwood for a fresh, space-ready scent worthy of a true Space Ranger.

Inspired by Buzz Lightyear, this zero-grit bricc from Dr. Squatch is infused with Evening Star Oil, blending crisp pear, creamy fig, and cedarwood for a fresh, space-ready scent worthy of a true Space Ranger. Cowgirl Courage: Inspired by Jessie, this zero-grit bricc from Jukebox features Horsetail Extract, combining bright citrus, juicy fruit, wildflowers, and sandalwood for a bold, adventurous fragrance. Also available in deodorant with charcoal and arrowroot for all-day protection.

"Toy Story is one of the most iconic franchises in the world, and these characters have stood for adventure, loyalty, and courage for decades," said John Ludeke, Chief Brand Officer at Dr. Squatch. "This collaboration is about bringing that same energy into your everyday routine, whether you're leading the charge like Woody, exploring new frontiers like Buzz Lightyear, or showing up with fearless confidence like Jessie."

The collection is available in multiple bundle options, including the Toy Story 5 Trio ($24), 5-Pack ($48.45 one-time purchase / $40 for subscribers), Woody & Buzz Lightyear 3-Pack ($29.50) and the Cowgirl Courage Duo ($21.50). Individual bars ($8) and deodorants ($13.50) are available exclusively for subscribers. Shop now at Dr. Squatch, Jukebox, and on Amazon, while supplies last.

In addition to the product launch, Dr. Squatch is partnering with Fandango to bring fans even closer to the action. From May 11 through July 3, customers who spend $10 on participating Dr. Squatch products will receive a $5 Fandango promo code toward a ticket to Toy Story 5 (while supplies last).

About Dr. Squatch

Dr. Squatch, the #1 natural men's personal care brand in the U.S., is known for raising the bar on grooming with its cold process soaps, natural body wash, deodorants, hair care, and more. Made in the USA and free from harsh ingredients, Dr. Squatch helps guys level up their routine with high-performance natural products and manly, long-lasting scents. With bold marketing and a loyal community, Dr. Squatch continues to lead the way in natural personal care innovation for the modern man. Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion.

About Jukebox

Jukebox, the natural women's personal care brand born from the team behind Dr. Squatch, is redefining what clean body care looks and feels like for women. With cold process soaps, aluminum-free deodorants, hydrating body mists, and nourishing lotions, every product is 98–100% natural in origin and free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Made in the USA with meticulously crafted ingredients and scents designed to turn your daily routine into a transportive sensory experience, Jukebox is where clean meets crave-worthy. Girl-coded. Scent-forward. Unapologetically you.

About Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it's Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins and written by Stanton and Harris. The film features an original score by Oscar® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth "Toy Story" feature. Toy Story 5 releases exclusively in theaters June 19, 2026.

SOURCE Dr. Squatch