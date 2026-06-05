Dr. Squatch Becomes Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026™, Launching Limited-Edition Soap and Fan Sweepstakes

Natural men's grooming brand marks entry into global sports sponsorship with Golden Glory soap release and ticket giveaway to World Cup Final

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Squatch, the #1 natural men's personal care brand in the U.S., today announced its partnership as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, marking the brand's first major global sports sponsorship.

To kick off the partnership, Dr. Squatch is releasing Golden Glory, a limited-edition bar soap, and launching a sweepstakes offering fans a chance to win tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final in New York City on July 19.

Dr. Squatch x FIFA World Cup 2026™ limited-edition Golden Glory soap

"This partnership represents a major milestone for Dr. Squatch as we expand into global sports marketing," said John Ludeke, Chief Brand Officer at Dr. Squatch. "The FIFA World Cup is the world's most-watched sporting event, and this sponsorship allows us to connect with fans during a cultural moment that bridges sport, national pride and daily rituals."

The Golden Glory bar features notes of bergamot, fresh cotton, leather and fresh woods, and is crafted with Dr. Squatch's cold process formula using ingredients including coconut oil, shea butter and kaolin clay. The product is over 98 percent natural origin and formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates or silicones.

Golden Glory is available now as an individual bar ($8) and in the Golden Glory Hat-Trick Three-Pack ($24) at Dr. Squatch and Amazon while supplies last.

Dr. Squatch is also giving fans the chance to win the ultimate FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience through the Dr. Squatch FIFA World Cup 2026™ Sweepstakes. The grand prize includes two tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final, a four-night hotel stay in New York City and a $1,600 travel stipend. Additional prizes include two tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Semi-Finals, gaming console packages, and product vouchers. Fans can enter at www.drsquatch.com/pages/worldcup26.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

About Dr. Squatch

Dr. Squatch, the #1 natural men's personal care brand in the U.S., is known for raising the bar on grooming with its cold process soaps, natural body wash, deodorants, hair care, and more. Made in the USA and free from harsh ingredients, Dr. Squatch helps guys level up their routine with high-performance natural products and manly, long-lasting scents. With bold marketing and a loyal community, Dr. Squatch continues to lead the way in natural personal care innovation for the modern man. Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion.

SOURCE Dr. Squatch