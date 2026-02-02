Dr. Squatch overhauls men’s odor protection with new Invisible Glide and Spray Deodorants

The innovations from the #1 natural men's personal care brand in the U.S. address men's most common deodorant pain points with natural formulas designed to perform

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Squatch , the #1 natural men's personal care brand in the U.S., is expanding its deodorant lineup with the launch of Invisible Glide Deodorant and Spray Deodorant – two dermatologist-tested formulas built to address guys' most common deodorant pain points without compromising on performance, ingredient standards or scent.

Invisible Glide Deodorant

While internal brand research found that nearly 9 in 10 men are interested in a non-staining deodorant that's not an antiperspirant, the category is overrun with chemical-filled antiperspirants built around basic, utilitarian scent profiles that leave visible marks on clothing.

Dr. Squatch's Invisible Glide Deodorant closes the gap with a natural, clear, aluminum-free, scent-forward formula. Made with 98% natural origin ingredients and safe for sensitive skin, Invisible Glide delivers all-day odor protection and glides on smoothly, leaving no residue for no-mess repeat application.

Invisible Glide is available in Fresh Falls, Wood Barrel Bourbon, Coconut Castaway, Rainforest Rapids, Sandalwood Summit, Coastal Mist, Mountain Meadow, Sierra Storm, Lumberjack Lodge, Summer Citrus, Pine Tar, and Birchwood Breeze scents.

Spray Deodorant

Spray deodorant continues to be a preferred format for many men, particularly for its speed and ease of application. At the same time, expectations around scent variety, ingredient standards, and performance have evolved faster than the market.

Dr. Squatch's butane-free Spray Deodorant delivers up to 72 hours of odor protection and was developed specifically for underarm use, with the flexibility to be applied beyond just pits. Paired with 360-degree spray technology, it can be used at any angle, even upside down, and dries in seconds without clogging, over-spraying, or leaving a sticky residue.

Spray is available in Fresh Falls, Wood Barrel Bourbon, Rainforest Rapids, Birchwood Breeze, Pine Tar, Coastal Mist, Sierra Storm, Sandalwood Summit, and Mountain Meadow scents.

"We have spent a long time paying close attention to how men actually use deodorant: what works, what doesn't, and where the category forces trade-offs," said Josh Friedman, CEO at Dr. Squatch. "Until now, the men's deodorant aisle hasn't evolved much, especially for guys looking for natural options. Our new launches of Invisible Glide and Spray offer non-staining wear, long-lasting odor protection, and scent-forward formulas in formats that offer exciting options for men looking to upgrade their deodorant routine."

Both new formats are available for $13.00 across Dr. Squatch's website , Amazon, and grocery retailers including Publix, Kroger, and H-E-B. The retail rollout will continue nationally across Target, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens in the coming months.

Invisible Glide and Spray Deodorants join Dr. Squatch's existing Wax and Precision Deodorants as part of a lineup built for however men move through their day. Alongside the brand's wide assortment of soaps, hair care and shaving essentials, Dr. Squatch is the one-stop destination for grooming products focused on natural ingredients, bold scents, and real performance. Visit www.drsquatch.com to shop the full assortment and follow Dr. Squatch on Instagram @drsquatch .

About Dr. Squatch

Dr. Squatch, the #1 natural men's personal care brand in the U.S., is known for raising the bar on grooming with its cold process soaps, natural body wash, deodorants, hair care, and more. Made in the USA and free from harsh ingredients, Dr. Squatch helps guys level up their routine with high-performance natural products and manly, long-lasting scents. With bold marketing and a loyal community, Dr. Squatch continues to lead the way in natural personal care innovation for the modern man. Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion.

