Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson's Groundbreaking New Book VIBRANT #1 Selling Health Book in the Country

In the months prior to publication, VIBRANT created enormous buzz, with pre-pub praise from the likes of Goldie Hawn, Andrea & Veronica Bocelli, Dr. William Li, David Foster, and more. And The VibrantDoc kicked off her book's publication with a flurry of media appearances across the country, including national appearances on Newswatch TV, Business First A.M., and Daily Flash TV, and morning show interviews in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, St. Louis, San Diego, and elsewhere. The VibrantDoc has also been covered extensively in print, with hits in Parade, The List, and more, and the book received social media buzz from the likes of Jessica Alba, Alessandra Ambrosio, Ashley Greene, Adriana Lima, and Carrie Ann Inaba in the last few weeks.

"After years in private practice, I found myself frustrated that conventional medicine focuses on curing diseases rather than teaching people how to be well in order to avoid those diseases," said Dr. Stephenson. "VIBRANT is my attempt to re-shape the way we view our personal health, and I'm absolutely thrilled to see that so many people are ready to learn how to live truly vibrant lives."

With VIBRANT, The VibrantDoc pulls from years in private practice to create a comprehensive, integrative approach to health, focusing not on treating disease, but creating health by focusing on The Vibrant Triad: Food, Movement, and Connection. In the process, she explains how the current model of healthcare focuses on reactive care, as opposed to creating true health, and shows readers how to take the steps necessary to revitalize their lives and take back the power of their own health.

For more information, visit https://vibrantdoc.com.

About the Author

"The VibrantDoc" Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson is a recognized leader in functional medicine focused on integrative, regenerative, anti-aging, and natural medicine modalities. In addition to her functional medicine and anti-aging board certifications, she is a Certified Nutrition Specialist and Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine. As The VibrantDoc, Dr. Stephenson is dedicated to making integrative medicine concepts and optimal wellness accessible to all. She spent close to 15 years in private practice before she was named Chair of Functional Medicine at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. She is also a board member for the American Nutritional Association, an ambassador for the American Heart Association, and the Vice Chair of Gateway for Cancer Research, a non-profit organization dedicated to funding breakthrough cancer research and early stage clinical trials. The VibrantDoc has always championed a whole-person approach to disease prevention and healing, with an emphasis on healthy lifestyle, natural medicine, and personal empowerment.

Media Contact: Tony Forde

[email protected]

212-886-6707

SOURCE The VibrantDoc