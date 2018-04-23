Dr. Stefan Kienzle, Senior Executive and Former Director of Advance Engineering at Daimler AG, to Join the Supervisory Board of Directors of Noveto Systems Ltd.

MIAMI, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Noveto Systems Ltd. is proud and happy to announce that Dr. Stefan Kienzle will join the Supervisory Board of Directors of the Company as of May 2, 2018 and take part in strategic and supervisory activities relating to the technological and business prospects of the company.

Dr. Kienzle is a Senior Executive at Daimler who held various senior roles and executive positions during decades of work at Daimler AG. Amongst other positions held by Mr. Kienzle was also the position of a Director of Advance Engineering at Daimler AG.

Dr. Kienzle first became aware of Noveto Systems during the first ever Daimler Startup Autobahn (2016), where Noveto participated and was a winner of the contest.

Dr. Kienzle is also a member of the Advisory Boards of Academic Institutes, e.g. Fraunhofer and the Federal Material Standardization Agency in Berlin.

Daniel Jammer, the Chairman of Noveto Systems said: "We are very happy to recruit to our Board of Directors a person such as Dr. Stefan Kienzle - a remarkable individual having a rare combination of immense knowledge, skillset and expertise. Dr. Kienzle acquaintance, standing and know-how relating to the automotive industry is a perfect fit to our efforts in the very challenging automotive sector. I have no doubt that Dr. Kienzle's decision to join us is a clear sign of trust and confidence of the industry leaders in favor of our technological solution and furthermore a strong belief in the ability of our management team to deliver such solution to the industry in an impressive manner."

Dr. Stefan Kienzle, said: "I am thrilled to join the Supervisory Board of Directors of Noveto Systems. I have come to learn about the company and its amazing technology in the framework of the position I held at Daimler AG and since then I follow the company and am very impressed from the advance the company has made in developing its unique technology.

"I believe that Noveto's technology is a very good fit to the automotive industry, and even more so with the challenges that the industry is facing towards the growing popularity of share mobility.

"I am proud to serve as a board member alongside Daniel Jammer and Viatcheslav Brecht who are very highly experienced and distinguished industrial persons with a track record of huge success. I am looking forward to cooperating with the management team of Noveto – namely Tomer Shani and Noam Babayoff to place the company closer to the automotive industry and assist it in the challenges it faces. I have tremendous expectations from the company and its fantastic technology and trust that we are on the verge of a tremendous breakthrough."

Noveto Systems Ltd. is an Israeli Strat-Up company which developed and patented a unique and disruptive technology enabling a user to individually consume and enjoy various forms of audio streams from different sources without placing any intermediary apparatus in the vicinity of his ears – thus the technology is named "Virtual Headphones".

Noveto Systems was co-founded by Tomer Shani (CEO) and Noam Babayoff (Head of Innovation) and is headed by Daniel Jammer as the active Chairman of Board of Directors of the Company.

