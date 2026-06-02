Dr. Steph, DVM and Earth Rated's Eye & Ear Wipes are changing what daily dog care looks like

Every dog deserves a complete routine. Most don't have one yet.

MONTREAL, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most pet parents have the basics covered: walks, meals, the occasional bath. But ask any veterinarian what gets overlooked in grooming, and the answer is often the same: eye and ear care.

To help close that gap, Earth Rated brought in Dr. Stephanie Malmquist, DVM, a paid veterinary consultant, to guide the development of our Vet-Developed Eye & Ear Wipes.

Earth Rated Ear Wipes Earth Rated Eye Wipes

Developed with a vet. Designed for real life.

Dr. Malmquist's input shaped ingredient selection, moisture levels, and formulation, all with the sensitivity of eye and ear areas in mind.

"Eyes and ears need regular attention. Having something gentle and simple makes it easier for pet parents to stay on top of it," says Dr. Steph.

The pet care space is evolving, and so are the people in it. Today's pet parents are looking for simple ways to keep their dogs clean and fresh between baths, the small daily habits that round out a good routine.

The Case for Making It a Daily Habit

Eye and ear care is one of the easiest routines to skip, and one of the easiest to stay ahead of when it's simple. These wipes exist to make gentle, consistent maintenance feel as routine as grabbing the leash.

EYE WIPES: Discharge can accumulate daily. A quick wipe keeps buildup in check and makes a real difference.

EAR WIPES: Wax and debris collect continuously in ear folds and canals. Routine cleaning helps manage buildup. One rule: if you can't see it, don't clean it.

The routine was always missing a step. Now it has one.

Available now on Amazon, Chewy, Target, PetSmart, and earthrated.com.

About Earth Rated: Founded in 2009, Earth Rated® is a B Corp-certified company dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed products for people who love dogs. Used by over 4.5 million people daily in more than 25,000 stores across 40+ countries.

Endorsement Disclosure: Dr. Stephanie Malmquist is a US-licensed veterinarian and a paid veterinary partner of Earth Rated, compensated for her expertise and endorsement of these products.

Media Contact: Shahneli Mejika, Brand Storytelling Specialist | [email protected] | +1 (778) 778-9377

SOURCE Earth Rated