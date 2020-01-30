Dr. Stephen I. Hudis Installed as President of the American College of Prosthodontists

Dr. Hudis has been a member of the College since 1980, joining as a student and later attaining the designation of Fellow. Dr. Hudis has been a Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics since 2005.

He has served in multiple leadership roles with local and national dental societies and with the ACP and the American College of Prosthodontists Education Foundation (ACPEF). Dr. Hudis served as Treasurer of the ACPEF from 2006 to 2015 and as Director of the Northeast Region of the ACP from 2011 to 2015.

Dr. Hudis obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Music from the New England Conservatory of Music. "I am an artist at heart," he said. "Before I decided to pursue dentistry as a career, I was a professional musician. Prosthodontics gives me the opportunity to combine art, science, and technology."

The president attended New York University College of Dentistry where he received his Doctor of Dental Surgery, followed by a General Practice Residency at Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City. He earned a certificate in prosthodontics from the New York University College of Dentistry Advanced Education Program in Prosthodontics.

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the only ADA recognized organization for the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

