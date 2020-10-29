Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Named Mainstage Keynote Speaker at hc1's Precision Health Virtual Summit

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- hc1 , the leader in critical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health that power high-value health care, announced today that Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, will be the keynote speaker during its Precision Health Virtual Summit scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Nov. 18. This special two-day summit hosted by hc1 in partnership with Becker's Healthcare will bring together healthcare leaders and experts to focus on the changes our care delivery system needs as it transitions from fee-for-service to value-based care reimbursement models.

Dr. Klasko is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health . His session, "Beyond Genomics and Cell Therapy," will discuss health care's transition from costly and fragmented "sick care" to affordable, personalized and preventive care.

"The Precision Health Virtual Summit is a great opportunity for healthcare leaders to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the connected care revolution, are transforming health care today for patients, payers and employers," said Dr. Klasko. "I'm excited to be partnering with hc1 and Becker's for this event."

Dr. Klasko was listed among the top physicians to know by Becker's Hospital Review and was named to Modern Healthcare's list of The Top 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives in 2020. He has authored and co-authored six books, including two in 2020: Unhealthcare: A Manifesto for Health Assurance with Hemant Tenaja and Patient No Longer: Why Healthcare Must Deliver the Care Experience That Consumers Want and Expect with Ryan Donohue.

"As one of the most influential healthcare visionaries, Dr. Klasko is the ideal keynote speaker to share a look into the future of healthcare at our Precision Health Virtual Summit," said Brad Bostic, Chairman and CEO of hc1. "It is hc1's goal to advance the promise of precision health, and those attending will walk away from Dr. Klasko's presentation with deep insights into the changes sweeping through the health care industry as value-based care models continue to expand."

Bostic, who will serve as the summit's opening keynote speaker, also announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. have joined as lead sponsors of the summit. AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs. Quest is the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services.

Joining Dr. Klasko and Bostic on the summit agenda are an esteemed group of presenters including some of America's top thought leaders in Precision Health:

Stuart Beatty , Pharm.D., BCACP, FAPhA, Director of Strategy and Practice Transformation at Ohio Pharmacy Association, Founder of Strategic Pharmacy Initiatives, Associate Professor of Clinical Pharmacy, The Ohio State University

, Pharm.D., BCACP, FAPhA, Director of Strategy and Practice Transformation at Ohio Pharmacy Association, Founder of Strategic Pharmacy Initiatives, Associate Professor of Clinical Pharmacy, The Don Brown , MD, CEO, LifeOmic

, MD, CEO, LifeOmic Eric Bricker , MD, Founder, AHealthcareZ and Texas Family Insurance

, MD, Founder, AHealthcareZ and Texas Family Insurance Atul Butte , MD, PhD, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg Distinguished Professor and Inaugural Director of the Bakar Computational Health Sciences Institute, University of California, San Francisco ; Chief Data Scientist, University of California Health System

, MD, PhD, and Mark Zuckerberg Distinguished Professor and Inaugural Director of the Bakar Computational Health Sciences Institute, ; Chief Data Scientist, Health System David Carmouche , MD, President, Ochsner Health Network; Senior Vice President, Community Care, & Executive Director, Accountable Care Network, Ochsner Health System

, MD, President, Ochsner Health Network; Senior Vice President, Community Care, & Executive Director, Accountable Care Network, Ochsner Health System Rick Christiansen , Vice President, Value-based Care, hc1

, Vice President, Value-based Care, hc1 Dave Dexter , CEO, Sonora Quest

, CEO, Sonora Quest Jane Dickerson , PhD, DABCC, Director, Chemistry, Director of Reference Lab Services, and Medical Director, North Clinic, Seattle Children's Hospital.

, PhD, DABCC, Director, Chemistry, Director of Reference Lab Services, and Medical Director, North Clinic, Seattle Children's Hospital. Kenneth G. Furton , Ph.D., Provost, Executive Vice President and COO at Florida International University

, Ph.D., Provost, Executive Vice President and COO at Jim Gartner , Executive Vice President, Clinical Strategy, AssureCare

, Executive Vice President, Clinical Strategy, AssureCare Steven Goldberg , MD, MBA, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Population Health and Chief Health Officer, Quest Diagnostics

, MD, MBA, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Population Health and Chief Health Officer, Quest Diagnostics Patrick Holland , CFO, Atrius Health

, CFO, Atrius Health Ben Kraus , Managing Director, Kain Capital ; Co-founder & President, Stellar Health

Managing Director, ; Co-founder & President, Stellar Health Laura K. Mark , MS, Pharm.D., FASHP, Vice President of Pharmacy, Allegheny Health Network

, MS, Pharm.D., FASHP, Vice President of Pharmacy, Allegheny Health Network Shez Partovi , MD, Worldwide Lead: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Genomics, Med Devices AWS

, MD, Worldwide Lead: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Genomics, Med Devices AWS Mick Raich , CEO, Vachette Pathology and Stark Auditing

, CEO, Vachette Pathology and Stark Auditing Jessica Saba , Pharm.D., BCGP Director, Value-Based and Population Health Pharmacy at Highmark

, Pharm.D., BCGP Director, Value-Based and Population Health Pharmacy at Highmark Gary Stuck , DO, FAAFP, CMO, Advocate Aurora Health

, DO, FAAFP, CMO, Advocate Aurora Health Yolangel "Yogi" Hernandez Suarez , MD, MBA, FACOG, Associate Dean for Clinical and Community Affairs, Florida International University

Programming for the Precision Health Virtual Summit, which takes place November 17-18, will run each day from 12-2:30 p.m. EST. There is no cost to attend. To register for the Precision Health Virtual Summit, visit hc1.com/summit.

