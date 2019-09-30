WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven A. Mathews is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever as a Chiropractor at Innovative Muscle Therapy Pain Center.

With three practice locations, Innovative Muscle Therapy Pain Center specializes in sports chiropractic, rehabilitation services, and musculoskeletal injuries. The company utilizes myo-facial relief techniques and full body bio-mechanical screenings that are sports specific for each athlete, also applying other techniques, such as the Graston Techniques, A.R.T., and Shock Wave Techniques.

With over sixteen years of experience as a chiropractic physician, Dr. Steven Mathews, "Doc Steve", is a sports chiropractor who focuses on the treatment, prevention, and rehabilitation of soft tissue injuries. He is accredited in Active Release Technique, which is the "Gold Standard" for muscle work, and the Graston Technique. When both techniques are combined, they produce unparalleled results. Dr. Matthews continues to push himself to provide the most beneficial care for his clients possible with his motto being, "you do more when you care." A testament to the healing power of chiropractic services, Dr. Mathews was involved in a very serious car accident, at a speed of 110 miles per hour. He went to a chiropractor in May of 1992. By August 1992, he was playing Division 3 Football.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Matthews graduated from New York Chiropractic College in Washington D.C. and holds a certification from Graston in A.R.T. and Myofacial Release Techniques.

Outside of work, Dr. Matthews loves spending time with his rescue dog, Jack. He is also an accomplished drummer and saxophone player who has performed with famous musicians and bands.

Dr. Mathews dedicates this recognition to his family for helping him develop the tools to navigate throughout life.

