Dr. Steven Goldberg Joins Goodroot as Chief Medical Officer

COLLINSVILLE, Conn., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven Goldberg, MD, MBA has been named chief medical officer at Goodroot, a community of companies dedicated to increasing access and affordability in healthcare. In this role, Dr. Goldberg will support Goodroot's efforts to bring solutions to market that enhance healthcare outcomes while simultaneously reducing costs.

Dr. Goldberg's background in and deep knowledge of benefit design and population health strategy will enrich the offerings in Goodroot's portfolio of innovative solutions. His expertise will be particularly valuable for Sola Health, a Goodroot company with a comprehensive offering of self-funded health plans. Being able to analyze predictive data, spot trends and determine cost-drivers and opportunities for containment is a key component of self-insurance.

"Dr. Goldberg's résumé and reputation are equally impressive," says Goodroot CEO Mike Waterbury. "He's a passionate professional and innovative thinker who's dedicated his career to managing healthcare costs and ensuring the delivery of quality care. Dr. Goldberg will be an integral part of the team as Goodroot continues to implement strategies to improve member health outcomes."

In addition to providing guidance to Sola and representing the company in various external capacities, Dr. Goldberg further expands Goodroot's bench of clinical experts on the medical side and complements an already-robust team of pharmaceutical clinicians. Earlier this year, Goodroot's clinical team published widely cited reports on Humira biosimilars and weight-loss drugs.

During Dr. Goldberg's tenure as chief health officer at Quest Diagnostics, the company was honored with the prestigious C. Everett Koop Award, and he was ranked No. 39 in Modern Healthcare's 2020 "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare." At Quest, he significantly contributed to enterprise medical affairs and provided clinical strategy guidance for the company's enterprise investment fund and new ventures. Prior to Quest, he served as an executive at WellCare Health Plans, Aetna and Express Scripts.

