Dr. Steven Melnic Named Chief Clinical Officer at Chord Specialty Dental Partners

Chord Specialty Dental Partners Welcomes New Chief Clinical Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Specialty Dental Partners, a leading multi-specialty dental support organization, today announced Dr. Steven Melnic as its new Chief Clinical Officer. After serving as a Board-Certified pediatric dentist in Chord's partner practices for more than eight years, Dr. Melnic brings a wealth of experience in pediatric dentistry to this critical role.

Dr. Melnic's impressive background includes a Bachelor's degree in Biology from Lafayette College and a Master's degree in Medical Sciences from Boston University. He earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine from Boston University's Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine. Dr. Melnic completed advanced training in pediatric dentistry at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.

Dr. Melnic's appointment further strengthens Chord's commitment to providing exceptional specialty oral health care. Post this

"I'm privileged to join Chord's Executive Leadership Team as Chief Clinical Officer," noted Dr. Melnic. "I'm excited to contribute to our mission of positively impacting communities through accessible oral health care that enriches lives."

As a Diplomat of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, Dr. Melnic is committed to providing top-notch dental care for children. His expertise and dedication have made him a respected leader in the field.

Todd Cruse, Chief Executive Officer of Chord Specialty Dental Partners, expressed his enthusiasm: "We're very honored to have Dr. Steven Melnic join our team as Chief Clinical Officer. He's an incredibly skilled provider, and we look forward to his clinical leadership in this new role."

Dr. Jason Hartman, who had been serving as Chief Clinical Officer, will continue to support the organization as a member of its Board of Directors.

Chord Specialty Dental Partners is confident that Dr. Melnic's appointment will further strengthen its commitment to providing exceptional dental care and leadership in the field of pediatric dentistry.

For more information about Chord Specialty Dental Partners, please visit www.chordsdp.com.

About Chord Specialty Dental Partners

Chord Specialty Dental Partners is a multi-specialty dental support organization, aligning each note of care in support of our patients' oral health journey. With a commitment to excellence in pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, and ambulatory surgery centers, our services intertwine to create outstanding patient experiences. Supporting more than 60 partner practices across six states, Chord is driven to provide the highest level of business and operational support, allowing its skilled providers and clinicians to focus on patient-centered care.

