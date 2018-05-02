Dr. Steven Morris to enter marketing arena as specialist consultant

One such example, based in Midland, Michigan, is qualified surgeon Dr. Steven Morris.

With a background in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Morris plans to offer carefully tailored marketing guidance to fellow surgeons, plastic surgery practices and other businesses in the industry.

Operating on a consultancy basis, Dr. Morris will work with other cosmetic surgery professionals and aesthetic medicine practitioners to better market their services both locally and nationally.

Measurable actions which Dr. Morris plans to implement and deliver on include growth of sales, brand awareness building, market share growth, new customer targeting and the successful launch of new products and services.

Dr. Morris also plans to assist clients with entrance to new markets, improving stakeholder relations, streamlining internal communications, enhancing customer relationships, and, ultimately, increasing revenue and profit.

With over 20 years of experience in the worlds of reconstructive and cosmetic surgery, Dr. Morris has witnessed the evolution of the marketing process behind the industry as it has occurred.

Using SMART marketing objectives, Dr. Morris will ensure that all undertaken processes adhere to the principles of being specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and time-bound.

Dr. Morris explains, "I'll set positive, confident and ultimately achievable objectives for client projects, such as increasing inquiries from marketing communications by 15% before the end of the year."

"Another example," he continues, "would be to increase sales by 20% within a period of 18 months or less."

"By leveraging my own knowledge and experience, I aim to deliver class-leading results on behalf of others in the cosmetic and reconstructive surgery industries in order to help their businesses thrive and further prosper," Dr. Morris adds.

In addition to surgical practice, Dr. Steven Morris also boasts an extensive knowledge and understanding of aesthetic medicine and non-surgical cosmetic services, as well as cutting-edge health, anti-aging, and wellness procedures.

