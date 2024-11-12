Dr. Steven Shamah, Director of Endoscopy at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York to Teach Endoscopic Closure Program in Madrid, Spain

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Shamah, Director of Endoscopy at Lenox Hill Hospital , will join an elite faculty of international experts in Madrid, Spain, to lead the Endoscopic Closure Program - an intensive training focused on advanced closure techniques and complication management in endoscopic procedures.

This hands-on program will take place this week during November 13th - 15th. It is specifically designed for physician experts in EMR and combines virtual learning with live, expert-led sessions, providing participants with critical skills in closure methods such as X-Tack™ and OverStitch™ . The course also includes case-based troubleshooting and post-course ExpertLink events to support continued learning.

"This program brings together the latest techniques and cutting-edge devices to equip physicians with the tools to confidently tackle complex cases," said Dr. Shamah . "I'm honored to be a part of this exciting time in endoscopic innovation."

"We are excited to see Dr. Shamah , a physician with global expertise in advanced endoscopy, be a part of our program," said a representative with Boston Scientific . "Through this program, we aim to bridge the knowledge gap in endoscopic closure by offering hands-on experience with the latest technologies and methods, enabling physicians to address complications effectively and safely,"

Dr. Shamah will be joined by international colleagues Dr. Seung-Hun Chon of University Hospital Cologne and Dr. Alberto Herreros de Tejada of Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Madrid. The program aims to help Boston Scientific advance the field of endoscopic closure worldwide.

