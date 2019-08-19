Dr. Steven Victor and ReGen Medical Will Be Returning to Dubai Sept. 20-29 at Valiant Clinic

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Victor and ReGen Medical are returning to the Valiant Clinic City Walk Dubai to do stem cell consultations and stem cell treatment from Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 29.

Stromal vascular fraction cellular (SVFC) therapy, better known as stem cell therapy, is a rapidly expanding set of innovative medical technologies that restore cellular function by enabling the body to repair, replace and regenerate damaged, aging or diseased cells, tissues and organs. The minimally invasive, proprietary procedure utilizes a patient's own stromal vascular fraction cells (stem cells) from the blood vessels in adipose or fat tissue to significantly boost success rates for patient outcomes in a wide variety of conditions. In addition, there is a vast population interested in stem cell cosmetic procedures, as well as generalized anti-aging rejuvenation.

ReGen Medical at Valiant is certified for the medical tourism market and will operate under US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) standards. ReGen will boast an international staff of physicians who are board-certified or board-eligible and experienced in administering the leading cellular therapies available to treat a variety of conditions. The staff will be led by board-certified physician and ReGen Medical Founder Dr. Steven Victor, who has treated numerous patients for rejuvenation, anti-aging, and diseases with unmet clinical needs. The technology is licensed from New Direction Biosciences.

Steven Victor MD, Regen Medical said, "We are proud to return to Valiant Clinic and the DHA and with them to offer the only dedicated stem cell and regenerative medicine center in the UAE, all while incorporating the latest advancements in cellular therapies to patients worldwide. Further, our return will affirm Valiant Clinic's leadership role in these fields and help to attract additional talent to our already exceptionally talented and dedicated team. This type of therapy is going to change the Anti-Aging world and treats not only the outside appearance of aging but also gives the patient a feeling of rejuvenation."

For consultations and/or treatment please email dubai@regenmedicalpc.com or WhatsApp +1-917-402-9551

Contact

Anna Rhodes

ReGen Medical

arhodes@regenmedicalpc.com

WhatsApp +1-917-402-9551

SOURCE ReGen Medical