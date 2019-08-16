Dr. Steven Victor, CEO, Medical Director of ReGen Medical, is a Co-Author of Article Published in Journal of Regenerative Medicine Vol:8 1 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven Victor, M.D., CEO of ReGen Medical, is proud to be a co-author of "Stem Cells and Regenerative Therapies: Clarification of Terminology and Potential Applications in Aging and Neurodegenerative Disorders"

Commentary, J Regen Med Vol: 8 Issue: 1

Wang D1*, Rajappa P2, Victor S3, Stieg NM3, Hajjar DP3 and Stieg PE4

1Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, USA

2Pediatric Brain Tumor Precision Medicine Fellow, Weill Cornell Brain and Spine Center, New York, USA

3Department of Biochemistry and Pathology, Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell University, New York, USA

4Weill Cornell Brain and Spine Center, New York, USA

Stem Cell Therapy is one of the most novel advances in medicine when it comes to aesthetics and the management of chronic disease. Due to its novelty, there tends to be some uncertainty in the market with regard to what it is, and what it is used for and the terminology.

Dr. Steven Victor, General Practitioner (Regenerative Medicine) from the U.S., is an American Board-Certified Specialist in Regenerative Medicine and Regenerative Cosmetic Dermatology, with over 30 years' experience in researching, developing and providing treatment through stem cell therapy for various chronic diseases and beauty treatments. He is the only DHA licensed physician in Regenerative Medicine in the UAE.

Stem Cell Therapy is a process where your own stem cells are used to repair your body. Stem cells are found in the capillaries in all of your body, and they can transform into new tissue. They also have cytokines that are anti-inflammatory, increase blood flow, help grow new blood vessels, stop cell death, as well as help grow new tissues.

Stem cell therapy works by reducing inflammation/modulation and increasing blood flow. Since most diseases have inflammation and decreased blood flow, reversing the process means the disease/health problem can improve by supporting the body to heal itself. The disease is not necessarily cured, however, the patient can get back their quality of life.

With advances in technology, stem cells can be easily harvested from the capillaries and immediately used to treat the patient.

"We have treated many patients for aesthetics and rejuvenation to orthopedics - every joint in the body, diabetes, neurological conditions, such as concussions, Alzheimer's and Multiple Sclerosis," Dr. Victor states.

Stem cell therapy can offer many advantages, some of which are the management of chronic diseases where the use of conventional therapies has failed, as well as avoiding surgical procedures in both the aesthetic and the orthopedic fields. The results tend to be long-lasting, depending on each individual case, with a proven track record in cosmetic improvement of five to 10 years.

Dr. Steven is a clinical expert in groundbreaking anti-aging and cellular therapy technologies, with a passion for creating safe, minimally invasive treatments that aid patients in living a longer, healthier, more beautiful life. Dr. Victor practices at the Valiant Clinic City Walk in Dubai, UAE and in New York City, New York and has treated over 900 patients to date.

Go to the link to read the article: https://www.scitechnol.com/abstract/stem-cells-and-regenerative-therapies-clarification-of-terminology-and-potential-applications-in-aging-and-neurodegenerative-disor-9219.html

