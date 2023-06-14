Dr. Sudhakar Muddu of Aisera Named 2023 Bay Area EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® for Innovation in Generative AI

Aisera

14 Jun, 2023, 10:51 ET

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Dr. Muddu Sudhakar, CEO and Co-founder of Aisera, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Dr. Sudhakar was recognized for his successful entrepreneurial efforts using innovations in Generative AI and GPT architecture to solve enterprise service challenges around user productivity, efficiency, revenue growth, customer satisfaction and operational expenses.

"Today, we sit at the precipice of transformative change, harnessing the power of AI to progress business and user experiences," said Dr. Muddu. "At Aisera, we saw the opportunity to apply Generative AI through the development of AiseraGPT.  The net result is an AI Co-pilot that is the most advanced personal assistant to IT service operations, customer service and support, software development, and contact center operations.  This award is a testament to our team, investors and the entrepreneurial spirit that prioritizes innovation and delivers exceptional solutions for customers."

Dr. Muddu started Aisera in 2017 because he saw fundamental challenges emerging within elements of the IT services market. The company pioneered the development of a Universal Bot along with domain and industry-specific large language models (LLMs).  His mission for the company, aggressive go-to-market, and proven success with Fortune 500 companies helped grow the company into what it is today—the leading provider of Generative AI solutions for organizations.

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a Bay Area award winner, Dr. Sudhakar is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024. 

About Aisera 
Aisera is the leading provider of enterprise AiseraGPT, Generative AI and AI Co-pilot solutions. Aisera's mission is to help enterprises transform their business operating model through self-service by significantly reducing operational expenses, boosting revenue growth, and enabling human-like experiences.  Aisera customers typically experience 75% or more automation in user requests and an 80% reduction in customer operations costs.

Aisera offers enterprise GPT generative AI solutions for IT, HR, Finance, Legal, Customer Service, Contact Center, Sales & Marketing departments. Its enterprise co-pilot supports multimodal user experiences (digital, voice, mobile, API) for AI & Automation.

Aisera's AI Service Experience (AISX) Platform includes: domain and industry specific LLMs, Generative AI workflows, unsupervised AI, knowledge graph, user-behavioral Conversational Dialog Engine (CDE), and end-to-end security and trust. The AISX platform offers out-of-the-box Enterprise Domain Packs (EDP) and Universal Bot Orchestration (UBO) to provide immediate value and significant ROI to enterprises. Aisera has developed enterprise-wide integrations and workflows with partners that include ServiceNow, Salesforce, Zendesk, Atlassian, Workday, Microsoft, AWS, Google, Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Okta, VMware, Epic, Datadog, Splunk, Cisco, and Zoom.

Aisera is an award-winning, VC-funded startup headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, recognized as a leader in multiple industry analyst reports, including Forrester. For a free enterprise AI and automation assessment of your organization's effectiveness and to learn how your team can benefit from drastic cost savings with Aisera, please contact [email protected] or request a demo.

For more information, visit aisera.com, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY Private 
As Advisors to the ambitious, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs.

About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not  services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal  and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Media Contact: 
Dex Polizzi 
[email protected] 

