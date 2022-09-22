Dr. Sue Ellen Carpenter of INVO Bioscience's Atlanta-based INVO Center - Bloom Fertility - Named Top Doctor by Castle Connolly

SARASOTA, Fla. and ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a commercial-stage fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide with its INVOcell ® medical device and the intravaginal culture ("IVC") procedure it enables, today announced that Dr. Sue Ellen Carpenter of Bloom Fertility, the Company's Atlanta-based INVO Center, was named a recipient of the Castle Connolly Top Doctor Award for 2023. Castle Connolly Top Doctor recipients are nominated by fellow physicians and other healthcare leaders around the country identifying doctors that embody excellence in clinical care as well as interpersonal skills such as listening and communicating, demonstrating empathy and instilling trust and confidence in patients. Dr. Carpenter has been a recipient of the merit-based Castle Connolly Top Doctor Award since 2018.

"Congratulations go out to Dr. Carpenter on being named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for the sixth year in a row," commented Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience. "Dr. Carpenter embodies everything that we look for in an INVO Center partner as we maintain our pursuit of expanding access to advanced fertility services for the significantly underserved patient population leveraging the INVOcell solution. Dr. Carpenter has been a tremendous champion of the capabilities the INVOcell solution brings to patients as an alternative method to reach their goals of parenthood, and our corporate goal to democratize fertility care."

INVOcell (pictured above) is a innovative medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the body. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. This technique, designated as "IVC", provides patients a more natural, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. INVO Bioscience believes the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a lower cost than traditional in vitro fertilization ("IVF"). See "How INVOcell Works."

Dr. Carpenter added, "I am appreciative of my physician peers nominating me for this prestigious award, and the team at Castle Connolly for their recognition. With over 30 years of experience in reproductive medicine, I founded Bloom Fertility to address fertility treatment from multiple angles which now includes the INVOcell solution. I look forward to continuing to bring the joy of parenthood to the many that have been challenged by the lack of affordable care or wary of traditional treatment methods."

About INVO Bioscience

We are a commercial-stage fertility company dedicated to expanding the assisted reproductive technology ("ART") marketplace by making fertility care accessible and inclusive to people around the world. Our primary mission is to implement new medical technologies aimed at increasing the availability of affordable, high-quality, patient-centered fertility care. Our flagship product is INVOcell®, a revolutionary medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. This technique, designated as "IVC", provides patients a more natural, intimate, and more affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional in vitro fertilization ("IVF") and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination ("IUI"). Our commercialization strategy is focused on the opening of dedicated "INVO Centers" offering the INVOcell ® and IVC procedure (with three centers in North America now operational), in addition to continuing to distribute and sell our technology solution into existing fertility clinics. For more information, please visit www.invobio.com.

About Castle Connolly

With over 30 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible source. In fact, a 2018 study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory was much more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. Physicians may submit peer nominations for Castle Connolly Top Doctors and Rising Stars at nominations.castleconnolly.com. For more information, visit www.castleconnolly.com.

