Dr. Sue Ellen Cox Joins MedSpa Partners

- Renowned Clinician and Researcher Adds to MSP's Unparalleled Thought Leadership -

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Sue Ellen Cox and her team at Aesthetic Solutions to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Aesthetic Solutions is North Carolina's premier medical aesthetic clinic, combining world-class dermatological expertise with the kind of charming and compassionate patient care befitting a clinic located in the town nicknamed "The Southern Piece of Heaven".

Dr. Cox has been a pioneer in dermatology for over 25 years, acting in myriad leadership roles to advance the practice of medical aesthetics, including teaching residents at several universities in North Carolina, authoring or co-authoring over 100 peer-reviewed publications, and speaking on her extensive clinical research findings around the world. Dr. Cox's commitment to excellence has been recognized by her peers and by industry through her appointment to numerous committees and boards, and she is the immediate past president of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS).

Speaking on her reasons for joining MedSpa Partners, Dr. Cox shared, "I am so proud of everything that we have accomplished at Aesthetic Solutions, and we still have so much opportunity to continue to evolve and grow. Partnering with MSP gives us access to the best-in-class support and expertise we need to take everything we do to the next level. I also look forward to joining MSP's world-class network of thought leaders and contributing to their mission of providing the best possible care and experience for patients."

MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone commented, "Dr. Sue Ellen Cox is one of the most recognized and respected leaders in the world of medical aesthetics, and has been at the forefront of dermatologic research and education for decades. But what makes her truly remarkable is that she has accomplished all of this while also building one of the most successful and best managed clinics we have seen by providing the highest quality of patient care rooted in unbiased guidance and evidence-based medicine. Dr. Cox and her team are the definition of premier and it's only natural they've found a home with MSP, the premier platform in North America. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cox and her team at Aesthetic Solutions to MSP, and we look forward to working with them to continue to raise the bar for the practice of aesthetic medicine.

About MedSpa Partners Inc.

MedSpa Partners is acquiring North America's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, the leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on MSP is available at www.medspapartners.com, or contact:

