Dr. Sukdeb Datta Successfully Debuts the First Annual American Society of Endoscopic and Interventional Spine Surgery Symposium

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 14th, Dr. Sukdeb Datta of Datta Endoscopic hosted the first annual convention for the American Society of Endoscopic and Interventional Spine Surgery at Datta Endoscopic's state-of-the-art headquarters in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, with over 1,000 online and in-person attendees tuning in for the seminal symposium.

Featuring a lineup of some of the most prominent surgeons from across the globe —including keynote speaker and leading international endoscopic spine surgeon, Dr. Kang Taek Lim—the convention has set a new standard for collaborations and technological advancements in the field.

Founded with a mission of facilitating access to emerging spinal technology and connecting surgeons to new research, the first ASEISS convention commenced with a schedule of moderated lectures led by an array of industry experts, including Dr. Kang Taek Lim, Dr. Bong-Soo Kim, Dr. Gabriele Jasper, Dr. Baher Yanni, Dr. Praveen Kadimcherla, Dr. Gautam Das, and Dr. (Major) Pankaj Surange. Notable live demonstrations included cadaveric surgical methods for Posterior Stenotic Lumbar Decompression (PSLD), Anterior Cervical Endoscopy, and endoscopic spinal fusion.

"It was great meeting with so many leaders in endoscopic spinal surgery, and an honor to meet Dr. Lim," said spinal specialist and attendee Dr. Munish Lal of Torrance, California. "I'm looking forward to further training and fellowship under Dr. Datta's guidance."

Having celebrated the society's first of many future successes, this year's ASEISS guests and lecturers have established a strong foundation for future events to come, including the society's monthly International Fellowship Meeting, in which physicians from across the globe virtually convene to discuss their respective findings for advancing endoscopic spinal surgical techniques.

As Founder and President of ASEISS, Dr. Datta shared that he couldn't be more pleased with the success of the society's first convention. "We are delighted to see the fantastic response from the medical community following our inaugural symposium. This convention reflects the passion, hard work, and commitment of our members to advancing interventional spinal surgery methods for our patients, and we're already looking forward to meeting again next year."

About ASEISS: The American Society of Endoscopic and Interventional Spine Surgery (ASEISS) is a leading professional organization dedicated to advancing research, technology, and education surrounding endoscopic spine surgery for the enhancement of patient care and outcomes. For more information on the American Society of Endoscopic and Interventional Spine Surgery, and to stay updated on future events and initiatives, please visit dattaendoscopic.com/event.

