Dr. Sukdeb Datta Successfully Debuts the First Annual American Society of Endoscopic and Interventional Spine Surgery Symposium

News provided by

Datta Endoscopic

31 Oct, 2023, 08:31 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 14th, Dr. Sukdeb Datta of Datta Endoscopic hosted the first annual convention for the American Society of Endoscopic and Interventional Spine Surgery at Datta Endoscopic's state-of-the-art headquarters in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, with over 1,000 online and in-person attendees tuning in for the seminal symposium.

Continue Reading
Sukdeb Datta, MD Datta Endoscopic
Sukdeb Datta, MD Datta Endoscopic
Interventional Spine Surgery Annual Symposium
Interventional Spine Surgery Annual Symposium

Featuring a lineup of some of the most prominent surgeons from across the globe —including keynote speaker and leading international endoscopic spine surgeon, Dr. Kang Taek Lim—the convention has set a new standard for collaborations and technological advancements in the field.

Founded with a mission of facilitating access to emerging spinal technology and connecting surgeons to new research, the first ASEISS convention commenced with a schedule of moderated lectures led by an array of industry experts, including Dr. Kang Taek Lim, Dr. Bong-Soo Kim, Dr. Gabriele Jasper, Dr. Baher Yanni, Dr. Praveen Kadimcherla, Dr. Gautam Das, and Dr. (Major) Pankaj Surange. Notable live demonstrations included cadaveric surgical methods for Posterior Stenotic Lumbar Decompression (PSLD), Anterior Cervical Endoscopy, and endoscopic spinal fusion.

"It was great meeting with so many leaders in endoscopic spinal surgery, and an honor to meet Dr. Lim," said spinal specialist and attendee Dr. Munish Lal of Torrance, California. "I'm looking forward to further training and fellowship under Dr. Datta's guidance."

Having celebrated the society's first of many future successes, this year's ASEISS guests and lecturers have established a strong foundation for future events to come, including the society's monthly International Fellowship Meeting, in which physicians from across the globe virtually convene to discuss their respective findings for advancing endoscopic spinal surgical techniques.

As Founder and President of ASEISS, Dr. Datta shared that he couldn't be more pleased with the success of the society's first convention. "We are delighted to see the fantastic response from the medical community following our inaugural symposium. This convention reflects the passion, hard work, and commitment of our members to advancing interventional spinal surgery methods for our patients, and we're already looking forward to meeting again next year."

About ASEISS: The American Society of Endoscopic and Interventional Spine Surgery (ASEISS) is a leading professional organization dedicated to advancing research, technology, and education surrounding endoscopic spine surgery for the enhancement of patient care and outcomes. For more information on the American Society of Endoscopic and Interventional Spine Surgery, and to stay updated on future events and initiatives, please visit dattaendoscopic.com/event.

CONTACT: MICHAEL GLOVASKI
PHONE: 917.213.4473
EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Datta Endoscopic

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.