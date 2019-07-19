LITTLE ROCK, Ariz., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sumant Inamdar is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for his outstanding contributions in the field of medicine for his work as a Gastroenterologist/Advance Endoscopist at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

At the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, their mission has been to improve the health care and well-being of Arkansans, the U.S. and the world by providing high quality and patient oriented health care by educating their current, future physicians, and the public.



With a decade of experience in the field, Dr. Inamdar has served in his current position as a Gastroenterologist/Advance Endoscopist for the last five years, with his area of expertise being in gastroenterology. He has always wanted to do something to improve people's lives, and his advice to anyone looking to go into the field is to, "Do it if it's your passion." His firmly believes his key to his success can be attributed to, "Training with great people, and caring about the patients—it's all about the patients." In addition to his illustrious career, Dr. Inamdar earned his medical degree at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.



When Dr. Inamdar isn't working, he enjoys hiking, traveling, reading nonfiction books, especially on topics related to history and the early revolutionary era of the 1800s.



Dr. Inamdar would like to dedicate his recognition to Dr. Trinidad, Dr. Sultan, and Dr. Sejpal.

