Dr. Sunayana Shivangi Pandé Charts a New Course for Trauma Recovery

"Sail Beyond Trauma" introduces Kappal Otti as a holistic framework for healing the body, mind and soul

RIO RANCHO, N.M., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sunayana Shivangi Pandé, an award-winning metaphysical parapsychologist, presents an integrative approach to trauma recovery in "Sail Beyond Trauma: Discovering Freedom with Kappal Otti Holistic Therapy." The book introduces Kappal Otti, a holistic mind-body-spirit framework that combines neuroscience, psychology, yoga, breathwork, narrative therapy and spiritual philosophy to address trauma as a multidimensional experience.

“Sail Beyond Trauma: Discovering Freedom with Kappal Otti Holistic Therapy” By Dr. Sunayana Shivangi Pandé

The book explores trauma through three interconnected dimensions: the body, where nervous system regulation, neuroception and interoception play central roles; the mind, where narrative reframing and inner-child work help reshape meaning; and the soul, where spiritual inquiry and purpose are presented as part of the healing process.

"Healing isn't about avoiding the storm but learning to sail through it," Pandé said. "Trauma can make people feel as though they have lost control of their own vessel, but Kappal Otti is about helping them return to the helm with steadiness, awareness and compassion. When we learn to listen to the body, reframe the mind and reconnect with the soul, the storm no longer defines the journey, it becomes part of the navigation toward freedom, resilience and wholeness."

The book also offers practical tools readers can use in everyday life, including breathing exercises, yoga, mindfulness practices, HeartMath techniques and Konnakol, a South Indian rhythm-based vocal practice. Pandé presents these methods as ways to calm the body, steady the mind, improve focus and interrupt repetitive negative thoughts. She emphasizes that healing from trauma is not only about understanding what happened, but also about learning how to feel safe in the body, change the language used to describe one's experiences and regain a sense of control over one's life.

"Sail Beyond Trauma" presents recovery as an active, ongoing process of self-navigation. Rather than defining healing as a return to a previous state, Pandé frames it as a transformation of one's relationship to the body, mind and sense of purpose.

"Sail Beyond Trauma: Discovering Freedom with Kappal Otti Holistic Therapy"

By Dr. Sunayana Shivangi Pandé

ISBN: 9798765256206 (softcover); 9798765256213 (hardcover); 9798765256220 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Sunayana Shivangi Pandé, a respected Brahmin Hindu and trailblazer from the Himalayas, is not only a naturopathic doctor and therapist but also a renowned metaphysician and transformational coach. She is the founder of a progressive temple and an advocate for non-binary and transgender communities through both spiritual and scientific lenses. Dr. Pandé has been recognized for her pioneering contributions to trauma healing and innovation, receiving the New Mexico Excellence Award for Trauma Innovation, the Cognitive Innovation Award, and the Evergreen Award for Best Mind-Body-Spirit Coaching Program. With advanced degrees in psychology, neuroscience, religion and metaphysics, her work represents a powerful confluence of traditional wisdom and contemporary science, offering readers forward-thinking paradigms for holistic healing and personal transformation. To learn more, please visit www.lifeintheblisslane.com.

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SOURCE Balboa Press