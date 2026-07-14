Cancer Survivor Shares Spiritual Healing Journey Beyond Diagnosis

Part memoir and part spiritual guide, "You Are the Light at the End of the Tunnel" encourages readers to reclaim self-love, heal past trauma and awaken to their soul's purpose

TACOMA, Wash., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After surviving two cancer diagnoses in less than two years, Lansing Bryan has released "You Are the Light at the End of the Tunnel: A Spiritual Guide to Listening to Your Body, Trusting Your Inner Wisdom, and Healing Beyond Diagnosis." Blending memoir with spiritual guidance, the book follows Bryan's search for meaning after illness and the practices that helped her navigate fear, reconnect with herself and redefine her understanding of healing.

“You Are the Light at the End of the Tunnel: A Spiritual Guide to Listening to Your Body, Trusting Your Inner Wisdom, and Healing Beyond Diagnosis” by Lansing Bryan

Inspired by Bryan's personal experiences, "You Are the Light at the End of the Tunnel" is written for readers facing illness, emotional hardship or other significant life challenges. The book includes guided meditations, chakra and ascended chakra exercises, and messages from Archangels, Ascended Masters and Higher Beings of Light, while encouraging readers to reflect on their own paths toward inner peace, self-awareness and spiritual growth.

"When I received my second cancer diagnosis, I realized I wasn't just searching for another treatment. I was searching for understanding," Bryan said. "Writing this book gave me the opportunity to share the spiritual tools and personal experiences that helped me move through fear, reconnect with my higher self and discover a deeper sense of purpose."

Drawing from her work as an Ascension Practitioner, Certified Angel Healing® Teacher and Rahanni Celestial Healing Teacher, Bryan presents the book as an 11-step spiritual journey that examines topics including releasing fear, healing past trauma, developing self-worth and learning to trust one's inner wisdom. While inspired by her own experiences, the book is intended for anyone seeking a spiritual perspective during life's most challenging periods.

"My hope is that readers facing illness or moments of hardship come away knowing they are not alone," Bryan said. "I want this book to encourage readers to trust their inner wisdom, listen to what their bodies are telling them. My intention is for readers to be taken on a journey back home, reminded that all the answers lie within and that they themselves are the light at the end of the tunnel."

"You Are the Light at the End of the Tunnel: A Spiritual Guide to Listening to Your Body, Trusting Your Inner Wisdom, and Healing Beyond Diagnosis"

By Lansing Bryan

ISBN: 9798765270080 (softcover); 9798765270073 (electronic)

Available on BalboaPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Lansing Bryan is an intuitive teacher and healer dedicated to guiding others on their spiritual and healing journeys. She is a certified Rahanni Celestial Healing Teacher and Practitioner, attuned to sixth-dimensional frequencies by Founder Carol Anne Stacey. In 2023, she was nominated to serve as the Rahanni Ambassador for the USA. Lansing is also Certified in Angel Healing® as a Practitioner and Teacher. Based in Tacoma, Washington, she teaches and works with clients worldwide and is the founder of Celestial Healing Hearts. To learn more, please visit www.lansingbryan.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Cydney De Los Santos

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SOURCE Balboa Press