New Spiritual Guide Invites Women to Embrace their True Identity as Uniquely Created Masterpieces of God

Author hopes to help women discover their true selves by shedding false labels defined by their past wounds and emotions in favor of who God says they are

MARION, Ohio, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new release serves as a spiritual and practical guide for women seeking to redefine their identity through biblical principles by addressing common struggles such as past trauma, fear, and emotional volatility. The book provides a roadmap for shifting from a "victim" mentality to living as a "victor" by establishing a God-defined identity.

“Me, Myself & I: Becoming the One You're Created to Be” by Miriam Kwast

In "Me, Myself & I," author Miriam Kwast argues that identity should not be defined by external roles or history, but rather by the inherent value established by a relationship with God. The text transitions from identifying what an individual is "not," such as their wounds or emotions, to exploring who God says they are. Kwast integrates accounts of her own "shattering experiences," including severe anxiety, depression, and financial loss, to illustrate the path toward authentic healing and spiritual confidence.

"Learning who you are, who God designed you to be, is an incredible journey," said Kwast. "My goal is for others to see the amazing potential in the person they are and can become, the one they were intentionally created to be."

Kwast's draws from her own life, providing vulnerable accounts of navigating severe anxiety and depression, including a bout of mental exhaustion left her unable to function. She also details significant financial setbacks, including the loss of a family business and the foreclosure of her home following the housing market crash. In addition, shares some practical life management strategies such as lifestyle management, mental health advocacy and organizational skills meant to help declutter.

"I strive to provide hope and encouragement for those wounded and worn," said Kwast, "that this is not the end, but the opportunity for a new beginning, if they choose to go forward and walk in it."

"Me, Myself & I: Becoming the One You're Created to Be"

By Miriam Kwast

ISBN: 9798765266007 (softcover); 9798765265994 (hardcover); 9798765265987 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Miriam Kwast has a lifetime of experience in overcoming challenges and personal growth. She and her husband have been married for 47 years and have 2 children and 4 grandchildren. She has functioned in various jobs in several fields with experience in teaching, leadership, nursing, and more, and is currently an author and semi-retired Registered Nurse. To learn more, please visit http://www.knmp.us.

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SOURCE Balboa Press