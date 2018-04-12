Dr. Sunil Kapoor, Pediatric Pulmonologist makes Diagnosis in Medical Mystery as told in The Washington Post.

A lifetime of medical struggles for teenager Mimi Shea leads her to Dr. Sunil Kapoor, pediatric pulmonologist to evaluate her medical mystery. A persistent year-round wet cough, nasal congestion and frequent respiratory infections continued for years despite treatments until Dr. Kapoor diagnosed a rare genetic disorder, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia.

Mimi and her parents share her medical story to build awareness about the lung condition, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia, or PCD, which affects about 1 in 15,000 Americans and is often under-diagnosed. Her story also illustrates the importance of a mother's diligence in organizing family medical records, and the benefit of seeing a pediatric pulmonologist when a child's cough and congestion are persistent.

Dr. Sunil Kapoor is a board-certified Pediatric Pulmonologist/Medical Director at the Pediatric Lung and Allergy Center and the Section Chief, Pediatric Pulmonology at the Inova Children's Hospital.

