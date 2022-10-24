Dr. Surajit Khanna Discusses on Women's Empowerment and Care

This is primarily focused on high risk and post incarcerated young women

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative, is organizing a press conference on October 24, 2022, at 2pm EST at Daytona Beach, Florida. The founder of the initiative, Dr. Khanna, will be discussing about young women's empowerment and care that the initiative will offer. The chairman of the initiative, Mr. Clem Yeboah, will join to highlight the importance of young women's rights. This press conference will be attended by several national dignitaries and reporters.

This press conference is hosted at the Attorney Daniel M. Leising's office at Daytona Beach, Florida, and will be broadcasted on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86186333951 and YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCNey0Ydt4xlgyZezxa8CslQ at 2PM EST. Please join Dr. Khanna on this Zoom link at 2PM on Monday. This press conference will be hosted by Gary Scarano and moderated by Valli Anderson.

Today's growth of women's incarceration increased substantially and more importantly it is concerning how little attention and resources have been given to meet the reentry needs of justice-involved women. Women have distinct needs, including the treatment of past trauma and substance use disorders, and more broadly, escaping poverty and meeting the needs of their children and families. In recognition of these differences, and to reduce the harms of incarceration and the likelihood of re-incarceration, Dr. Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative implemented a solution driven care empowering post incarcerated women to restore their lives and renter the society with proper social and economic recognition. The initiative also focuses on preventing high risk young women from incarceration by providing them beneficial solutions.

About Dr. Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative: It is a 501(c) (3) non-profit charity organization registered in the state of New York, providing young adults with a pathway to be reintegrated into society pursuing a productive life. The initiative is designed as a self-sustaining entity by having its own businesses, or partnering with several entities that will provide training, staffing, and entrepreneurship financing. This model strengthens the participants to create jobs, remain employed and become an entrepreneur. Currently, the initiative is operating in Montana, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii. Its goal is to establish centers in all 3,142 counties in United States.

