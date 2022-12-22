Dr. Surajit Khanna Discusses on Youth Justice in USA

This is primarily focused on high risk and post incarcerated young adults

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative, is organizing a press conference on December 22nd at 1pm EST at World Trade Center, 85th Floor, Manhattan, New York. The founder of the initiative, Dr. Khanna, will be discussing about the importance of Youth Justice in USA. The chairman of the initiative, Mr. Clem Yeboah, will join to highlight main downfalls to our juvenile justice system in USA.

This press conference is hosted by Mr. Rafael Alvarez, the executive director of the initiative, and will be broadcasted on Zoom and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNey0Ydt4xlgyZezxa8CslQ at 1PM EST. This press conference will be anchored by Mr.Gary Scarano and moderated by Valli Anderson.

Today's youth face the biggest challenge in managing the pressure to succeed in every area of life and finding time to do it all. The society we live in that is well into the new millennium started to recognize serious concerns that affect the youth. Some issues have always been there but there have been new obstacles beginning to surface in the eyes of the public. Today, about 21% of high school students admit drug use and 41% report drinking alcohol. Schools play a major role in the formation of the young person's foundation for building a life and it is reasonable to expect that the places for learning should be safe. Unfortunately, in the last decade 284 kids were murdered due to school violence – these were shootings, stabbings, fighting and suicides.

Today's growth of juvenile's and youth's incarceration increased substantially and more importantly it is concerning how little attention and resources have been given to meet the reentry needs of justice. These youth have distinct needs. In recognition of these differences, and to reduce the harms of incarceration and the likelihood of re-incarceration, Dr. Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative implemented a solution driven care to restore their lives and renter the society with proper social and economic recognition. The initiative also focuses on preventing high risk young adults from incarceration by providing them beneficial solutions.

About Dr. Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative: It is a 501(c) (3) non-profit charity organization registered in the state of New York, providing young adults with a pathway to be reintegrated into society pursuing a productive life. The initiative is designed as a self-sustaining entity by having its own businesses, or partnering with several entities that will provide training, staffing, and entrepreneurship financing. This model strengthens the participants to create jobs, remain employed and become an entrepreneur. Currently, the initiative is operating in Montana, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii. Its goal is to establish centers in all 3,142 counties in United States.

