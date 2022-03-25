Dr. Surajit Khanna Organizes a National Solution to the Youth Disconnections

This solution is primarily focused on post incarcerated young adults

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Surajit Khanna's Post Incarceration Juvenile Justice Reformation Act Initiative, also known as his Returning Youth Initiative, declared on March 23, 2022, that they had a solution to the systematic problem of Youth Disconnections, which results in severely limited employment and lifestyle alternatives.

A press conference has been organized at Bucks County Administration Office in Doylestown, Pennsylvania where Dr. Surajit Khanna will be unveiling the solution plan for youth disconnections to opening doors with the Returning Youth Initiative.

This press conference will be held at 1.30pm EDT and will be telecast live in various social media platforms of returning youth.

Dr. Surajit Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative works to positively impact young adults recently released from jails through restoration, education, stability, and counseling.

Based on the metrics created by Measure of America to tell us about how young people are faring in their transition to adulthood, 4.1 million young people are falling behind. The data plainly shows that we have an issue with our young adults in the United States today. Teenagers and young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither working nor attending school are considered disconnected youth. In today's America, there are 4,114,500 disconnected kids, or around one out of every nine teenagers and young adults (10.7 percent). These young adults are nonetheless more detached from education and job today than they were prior to the Great Recession. It is necessary to provide them with opportunities to reward them and provide them with a productive existence.

As a result, Dr. Khanna has put in place a functional solution with a proven track record in Montana. Returning Youth Initiative has successfully run a "Safe Haven" community facility in Ravalli County, Montana, where young adults may network, receive life and trade skill training, and build their careers and business. In addition, the project launched multiple firms, offering these young adults the option to start their own businesses. Furthermore, since January 2022, the program has been operating a "Safe Haven" community facility in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Dr. Khanna and his colleagues are already constructing "Safe Haven" community centers and enterprises in Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, California, and Gary, Indiana (Indiana).

About Dr. Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative: Dr. Surajit Khanna, a youth advocate, founded "Returning Youth" to give post-incarceration juveniles with a road to self-sufficiency and a productive life when they are released from jail. The initiative is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation registered in the state of New York.

