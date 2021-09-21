Dr. Surajit Khanna Organizes a National Solution to the Youth Pandemic of Homelessness

HAMILTON, Mont., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 21, 2021, the office of Dr. Surajit Khanna's Post Incarceration Juvenile Justice Reformation Act Initiative, also known as his ReturningYouth Initiative, announced they have a solution to the systemic problem of post incarcerated individuals having very limited career and living options upon release.

Dr. Khanna's ReturningYouth Initiative

A press conference has been organized at Ravalli County Commissioner's Office at Hamilton, Montana where Commissioners Dan Huls and Greg Chilcott will be unveiling the implementation plan of Returning Youth Initiative nationwide. This press conference will be held at 5pm EST and will be telecast live in various social media platforms of returningyouth.

Dr. Surajit Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative works to positively impact young adults recently released from jails through restoration, education, stability, and counseling.

Individuals released from incarceration have limited career and living opportunities. Homelessness among post incarcerated Individuals contributes to recidivism. As a results Dr. Khanna has implemented a working solution with a success story started in the state of Montana. Returning Youth Initiative has successfully operated a "Safe Haven" community center in Ravalli County, Montana, where young adults gather and get all types of networking, life and trade skill training, and career and entrepreneurship development. Also, the initiative opened a new optical business named Marvel Vision Center of Hamilton for a post incarcerated individual who has been certified as a licensed optician for last 5 years and when released she had hope and dreams to own an optical business. With the help of Dr. Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative, the post incarcerated individual is now the owner of the Marvel Vision Center. The initiative is planning to start other businesses in Ravalli and Missoula County in Montana by the end of September and October. Also, in the process of establishing another optical business in Houston, TX; Washington DC and Wilmington, DE by November 2021.

About Dr. Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative: Dr. Surajit Khanna, a youth advocate, launched "Returning Youth" to provide post-incarceration juveniles a pathway to ensure that when they are released from prison, they have the ability to create a self-sustaining productive life for themselves. The initiative is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization incorporated in the state of New York and also in the state of Montana.

