Dr. Surena Namdari to Lead AI Training for Aevumed's AiTRIUM™ Surgical Intelligence Platform

Professor of orthopedic surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Shoulder and Elbow Surgeon at the Rothman Institute, Vice Chair of Orthopedics and Chief at Methodist Hospital University Brings Elite Surgical Expertise to Revolutionary AI Guidance System

MALVERN, Penn., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aevumed, Inc., a MedTech company pioneering innovative orthopedic solutions, today announced that Dr. Surena Namdari will lead AI training for AiTRIUM™ Surgical Intelligence, the first patent-protected AI system designed to analyze live surgical video during orthopedic procedures.

Dr. Namdari, Vice Chair of Orthopedics and Chief at Methodist Hospital University, brings unmatched credentials to the role. As Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, he also serves as the Co-Director of Shoulder and Elbow Research at the Rothman Institute and authored over 300 articles. His career has been defined by developing orthopedic implants that work in real-world practice, making him uniquely qualified to train an AI system that must meet the same standard.

AiTRIUM™ analyzes live surgical video in real-time, identifying anatomical structures, detecting injuries, and recommending treatments based on proven surgical techniques. The system represents a breakthrough in surgical guidance technology, providing expert-level assistance directly in the operating room.

"The future of surgery isn't replacing surgeons with AI, it's empowering them with intelligent tools that enhance their capabilities," said Dr. Namdari. "AiTRIUM™ gives us the opportunity to share decades of surgical experience with practitioners everywhere, in real-time, exactly when they need it."

Dr. Saif Khalil, founder and Chairman of Aevumed, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "Imagine surgeons worldwide being guided by AI trained by the best in the industry. That's the vision. Dr. Namdari has trained numerous surgeons throughout his career. Now, through AiTRIUM™, his expertise along with other experts can be in every operating room, helping guide every procedure."

With Dr. Namdari leading the training program, AiTRIUM™ will learn from one of orthopedics' highly accomplished practitioners, ensuring the system provides guidance that meets the exacting standards of elite orthopedic practice.

About Aevumed, Inc.

Aevumed is a MedTech company focused on developing groundbreaking orthopedic solutions for soft tissue repair and regeneration. At the center of our strategy is a patient-first philosophy supported by close collaboration with leading orthopedic surgeons and AiTRIUM™, our proprietary Surgical Intelligence platform. AiTRIUM™ continuously learns from real surgical environments to interpret the arthroscopic field, identify tissue patterns, and support clinical decision-making in real time. Built to solve complex, real-world challenges inside the operating room, it enhances clarity, precision, and consistency where they matter most. This model ensures that every product we develop starts with patient and surgeon needs rather than market trends. The result is a portfolio of minimally invasive implants and instruments engineered to strengthen healing, reduce recovery time, and improve long-term outcomes in tendon, ligament, and bone integration. By combining surgeon insight, AI-driven problem solving, advanced biomaterials, and 3D-printed technologies, Aevumed is redefining the future of sports medicine and regenerative orthopedics through truly patient-focused innovation.

Press Contact:

Media Team

610-601-6614

https://www.aevumed.com

SOURCE Aevumed, Inc.