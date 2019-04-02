Dr. Susan Alpert, MD., PhD, Joins Implantable Device Manufacturer Cognos Therapeutics as Lead Regulatory Consultant

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Susan Alpert, MD, Ph.D., has been named Lead Regulatory Consultant for Cognos Therapeutics Inc., an implantable device manufacturer that is developing the Sinnais platform, a metronomic infusion pump system with an initial focus on neuropathic delivery.

Dr. Alpert is considered among the top U.S. regulatory experts. Dr. Alpert leads the Cognos Therapeutics regulatory team's FDA strategy and interaction for the approval of the Sinnais technology platform.

Among her many important positions spanning a 30 year career, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer of Medtronic, and Director for the Office of Device Evaluation/CDRH at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Alpert is an Executive in Residence at the Medical Industry Leadership Institute at the Carlson School of Management. She holds a Ph.D. in microbiology from the NYC School of Medicine and an MD from the University of Miami. She currently serves as a regulatory advisor for many medical device companies.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Alpert lead our regulatory affairs program," Cognos Therapeutics CEO Frank Adell said. "With her expertise and intimate knowledge of the regulatory landscape for implantable devices and biologics, she will be important as we submit for FDA approval of our Sinnais Smart Implantable Pump technology."

About Cognos Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognos Therapeutics, headquartered in Los Angeles, is an implantable device manufacturer that is developing the Sinnais platform, a metronomic infusion pump system with an initial focus on neuropathic delivery.

The company's focus is cancer treatment, in which localized chemotherapeutic and immunotherapeutic agents are delivered via the Sinnais implantable pump technology with real-time physiological feedback from cancer cells, as detected via biomarker sensing technologies such as spectrophotometry and related fluidic analysis methods.

