Dr. Susan J. Littman, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor for her outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine. She currently serves as an Internist, Hematologist and Oncologist at Crozer Medical Center.



Established since 1990, Crozer Medical Center is a locally and nationally serving medical entity that is well regarded for their extraordinary medical practices. Committed to providing their clients with excellent healthcare services, the center offers a wide range of services to their clients including cardiovascular and cancer care, emergency care, orthopedic medicine and more. A patient centered facility, Crozer Medical is a leader in the healthcare community.

With over twenty two illustrious years of experience in the field of medicine, Dr. Susan J. Littman is revered for her outstanding contributions in the profession. Throughout her career, Dr. Littman has attained extensive experience in the areas of solid tumors, hematology, immunology, clinical research, public health, medical education, gastrointestinal malignancies including cancers of the pancreas, liver and biliary tract, and colorectal, anal, esophageal, gastric and neuroendocrine tumors as well as geriatric medicine.



Throughout the course of her educational career, Dr. Littman earned her Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from Albany Medical College. She completed internship and residency in Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern and fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at Duke. Prior to this, Dr. Littman obtained a Master's degree in Molecular Biology from the State University of New York at Albany and a Bachelor's degree from Cornell University.

To further enhance her professional development, Dr. Littman is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the National Association of Professional Women where she was recognized as a NAPW VIP Woman of The Year.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Dr. Littman was named Top Doctor of the Year in Oncology and Hematology by the International Association of Top Professionals.

When she is not working, Dr. Littman enjoys the arts, gardening and exercising.

For more information, please visit http://www.crozerkeystone.org

