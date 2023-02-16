Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research Hosts 3rd Annual Love is in the Air

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research is delighted to announce the 3rd Annual Love is in the Air Luncheon celebration. This Foundation signature event will be held in the luxurious Wetherly Pavilion at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 3, 2023.

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research is honored to be the Top-Ranked Breast Cancer Research Organization Love is in the Air 2023 Luncheon Honorees Dr. Norton and Mrs. Sadler

"The Love Foundation celebrates individuals dedicated to its mission to end breast cancer. The annual Love is in the Air luncheon brings together persons affected by breast cancer, their supporters and champions dedicated to a world without breast cancer. This years' honorees, Dr. Larry Norton and Mrs. Houri Sadler, are two exemplary individuals who embody the vision and values of Dr. Susan Love."

Christopher Clinton Conway, CEO, Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

The Foundation is honored to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Larry Norton, MD of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. As the Founding Scientific Director of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Dr. Norton is involved in collaborations with BCRF investigators on projects aimed at improving treatments in breast cancer, and advancing understanding of metastatic breast cancer. Most notable of these collaborations is the Mathematical Oncology Initiative, which brings together mathematicians, biologists, oncologists, and other scientists, to develop new tools to interpret, model, and understand scientific data. Dedicating his life to the eradication of cancer by activities in medical care, laboratory and clinical research, advocacy and government, Dr. Norton's research achievements are trailblazing. The Foundation is honored to celebrate his legacy in the breast cancer community.

Mrs. Houri Sadler, will be presented with the Community Impact and Philanthropy Award. A breast cancer survivor herself, Mrs. Sadler founded the Persian American Cancer Institute (PACI) to reduce the impact of cancer today and eliminate the threat of cancer tomorrow. Her philanthropic pioneering has created significant impact within the Iranian American community, while supporting many other minorities as well. Mrs. Sadler has been a longtime supporter of Dr. Susan Love and the Foundation, and it is with great pride that the Foundation recognizes her contributions in the philanthropic world.

In addition to the awards ceremony, Love is in the Air will feature a welcome cocktail reception, silent auction, and a celebration of LOVE, with notable leaders in medical research, philanthropy, entertainment and business.

The Love is in the Air Luncheon will be held March 3rd, from 11:30AM – 3:00PM, at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. Discounted tickets are available for purchase until February 20th. A limited number of table sponsorships are also available for purchase. Proceeds will support the Foundation's mission to end breast cancer.

The Foundation invites all to attend and celebrate LOVE and honor those dedicated to ending breast cancer.

For More Information please visit: https://bit.ly/LoveIsInTheAirLuncheon

About Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of people impacted by it now through education and advocacy. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish it, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results.

For more information please visit: DrSusanLoveResearch.org

