Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research's Annual Walk With Love Merges with Walk 3to9 in Celebration of 15th Anniversary Love-Fest

The peer-to-peer fundraiser Walk 3to9 has raised funds for Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research since its inception in 2018. This year, in celebration of the 15th Anniversary of Walk with Love, the two powerhouse walks will come together to raise money for breast cancer research.

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research will host its 15th Annual Walk with Love in Granada Beach in Long Beach, California on Sunday, June 11th, 2023. The event will still feature a virtual component for supporters interested in moving in support of breast cancer research, but for those joining in-person, the 15th annual walk is slated to be the biggest yet.

Walk With Love 2023 Logo

In July 2018, the peer-to-peer fundraiser known as Walk 3to9 was launched by Jaki Kackert in an effort to unify walkers and survivors in the fight against breast cancer. Walk 3to9 gave participants another opportunity to support Dr. Susan Love Foundation's commitment to research, with the option to do a three-, six-, or nine-mile charity walk or run. CEO Christopher Clinton Conway says adding the virtual walk has grown the event and its impact exponentially. "The introduction of the virtual walk boosted the numbers way beyond the Foundation's core of dedicated supporters who always came out in person. Now we are equally grateful to all walkers who join us, where ever they're walking." To date, the walkers' collective drive and dedication to the eradication of breast cancer has amounted to over $300,000 — with 100% of every single dollar being donated directly to the Foundation for research.

In celebration of the fifteen years that the Foundation has hosted the walk, the two walks have decided to merge themselves together going forward to bring together the largest group possible — all dedicated to moving the research needle. The 2023 Walk With Love course will now feature the option for people to move past the 5K option offered in preceding years, to include the 10K that was signature to Walk 3to9 – giving walkers, joggers, and runners the option to move even more, an extra "push" for research that matters.

"Bringing these groups together was a no brainer", says Kackert. "By combining the walks, we are able to really focus in our efforts to make a difference in breast cancer research, and show our commitment to the community of people being affected by this disease". The Foundation is thankful for the long-time support of Jaki Kackert, Walk 3to9, and all of the Walk 3to9-ers that have faithfully participated in fundraising and moving for the Foundation, and looks forward to welcoming them to the Walk With Love community.

The 2023 Walk With Love will take place on June 11, 2023 in Long Beach, California. The Walk begins at 8:30am and will feature sponsored booths, giveaways, and registered race recordings for those competing. Registration is open through June 11th, and fundraising teams are being formed already. Proceeds will support the Foundation's mission to end breast cancer. The Foundation invites all to attend and celebrate LOVE and get moving for those dedicated to ending breast cancer.

For More Information please visit: walkwithlove.org

About Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of people impacted by it now through education and advocacy. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish it, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results.

For more information please visit: DrSusanLoveResearch.org

