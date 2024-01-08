Dr. Susan Love's Legacy Continues with the Tower Cancer Research Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ongoing work to end breast cancer, the work of Dr. Susan Love will transcend her lifetime to be integrated into research, clinical work and breast cancer awareness education around the globe.

Tower Cancer Research Foundation Dr. Susan Love Fund for Breast Cancer Research

The Tower Cancer Research Foundation of Los Angeles now extends its mission by establishing a Dr. Susan Love Fund for Breast Cancer Research; expanding the Love Research Army; hosting the annual Walk With Love, and working to supply every patient and family with the fundamental information they need through the Dr. Susan Love Breast Book, recently published in its 7th Edition by Hachette.

The Tower Cancer Research Foundation funds high impact cancer research and supports a range of survivorship programs. As Tower gains the assets of the Dr. Susan Love Foundation, Dr. Love's work to end breast cancer will be integrated as intrinsic to the Tower mission.

As a surgeon, Dr. Love had two key insights critical to changing the treatment of breast cancer. She saw that often, too much was being done; too many mastectomies and other invasive treatments. That was because there was also too little being done; too little research, too few clinical trials and too few women subjects. In 1995, she launched the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research and led as the "Chief Visionary Officer" until her death on July 2, 2023.

Her vision led to remarkable changes in the understanding and treatment of breast cancer. And it extended to planning the obsolescence of her foundation. Christopher Clinton Conway, Chief Executive Officer, worked with Dr. Love to map out who would be the best caretakers to continue her work. "We are honored and excited to share our Foundation's breakthrough achievements, outstanding associations and future efforts in ending breast cancer. Dr. Love had a close connection with Tower Cancer Research and we're proud to further our relationship," said Conway.

About Tower Cancer Research Foundation

Tower has been the Southern California cancer patient's greatest ally since 1996. Tower provides grants for innovative research, caring patient support and community education to promote more effective treatments for cancer. As a leading independent, donor-directed community cancer research foundation, Tower is focused on funding Southern California initiatives with a global impact. Over the course of the last twenty years, Tower has raised well over $30 million -- resources that have funded specific groundbreaking research and patient support programs that are professionally vetted by committees comprised of local scientific and community leaders. Tower has participated in over 200 clinical trials with thousands of patients and awarded almost $10 million in the last decade alone to dozens of physician scientists pursuing novel hypotheses, including over $3 million to talented young researchers through Career Development Grants. These young grantees often demonstrate such promising results that they later obtain large grants from other foundations and research institutions. Tower's initial $3 million investment has led to almost $40 million in additional clinical research funding. While there are many brilliant scientists performing cancer research, Tower recognizes the importance of nurturing the regional pool of rich research talent because important breakthroughs have come from unexpected directions and provided new perspectives. Learn more at towercancer.org.

About Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of those impacted by it through education and advocacy. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish it, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results. For more information please visit: DrSusanLoveResearch.org.

For Media Inquiries:

Christopher Clinton Conway

CEO, Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research