Dr. Susan Love's Legacy Continues with the Tower Cancer Research Foundation

News provided by

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

08 Jan, 2024, 12:55 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ongoing work to end breast cancer, the work of Dr. Susan Love will transcend her lifetime to be integrated into research, clinical work and breast cancer awareness education around the globe.

Continue Reading
Tower Cancer Research Foundation Dr. Susan Love Fund for Breast Cancer Research
Tower Cancer Research Foundation Dr. Susan Love Fund for Breast Cancer Research

The Tower Cancer Research Foundation of Los Angeles now extends its mission by establishing a Dr. Susan Love Fund for Breast Cancer Research; expanding the Love Research Army; hosting the annual Walk With Love, and working to supply every patient and family with the fundamental information they need through the Dr. Susan Love Breast Book, recently published in its 7th Edition by Hachette. 

The Tower Cancer Research Foundation funds high impact cancer research and supports a range of survivorship programs. As Tower gains the assets of the Dr. Susan Love Foundation, Dr. Love's work to end breast cancer will be integrated as intrinsic to the Tower mission.

As a surgeon, Dr. Love had two key insights critical to changing the treatment of breast cancer. She saw that often, too much was being done; too many mastectomies and other invasive treatments. That was because there was also too little being done; too little research, too few clinical trials and too few women subjects. In 1995, she launched the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research and led as the "Chief Visionary Officer" until her death on July 2, 2023.

Her vision led to remarkable changes in the understanding and treatment of breast cancer. And it extended to planning the obsolescence of her foundation. Christopher Clinton Conway, Chief Executive Officer, worked with Dr. Love to map out who would be the best caretakers to continue her work. "We are honored and excited to share our Foundation's breakthrough achievements, outstanding associations and future efforts in ending breast cancer. Dr. Love had a close connection with Tower Cancer Research and we're proud to further our relationship," said Conway.

About Tower Cancer Research Foundation
Tower has been the Southern California cancer patient's greatest ally since 1996. Tower provides grants for innovative research, caring patient support and community education to promote more effective treatments for cancer. As a leading independent, donor-directed community cancer research foundation, Tower is focused on funding Southern California initiatives with a global impact. Over the course of the last twenty years, Tower has raised well over $30 million -- resources that have funded specific groundbreaking research and patient support programs that are professionally vetted by committees comprised of local scientific and community leaders. Tower has participated in over 200 clinical trials with thousands of patients and awarded almost $10 million in the last decade alone to dozens of physician scientists pursuing novel hypotheses, including over $3 million to talented young researchers through Career Development Grants. These young grantees often demonstrate such promising results that they later obtain large grants from other foundations and research institutions. Tower's initial $3 million investment has led to almost $40 million in additional clinical research funding. While there are many brilliant scientists performing cancer research, Tower recognizes the importance of nurturing the regional pool of rich research talent because important breakthroughs have come from unexpected directions and provided new perspectives. Learn more at towercancer.org.

About Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research
Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of those impacted by it through education and advocacy. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish it, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results. For more information please visit: DrSusanLoveResearch.org.

For Media Inquiries:  
Christopher Clinton Conway
CEO, Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research
[email protected] 

SOURCE Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

Also from this source

Know Your Lemons® Foundation acquires Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research ImPatient Science® Video Series for Breast Cancer Patients

Know Your Lemons® Foundation acquires Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research ImPatient Science® Video Series for Breast Cancer Patients

The groundbreaking ImPatient Science video series created for breast cancer patients, their families, caregivers, and friends to better understand...
Dr. Jessica Clague DeHart of Claremont Graduate University and LYTE Foundation to receive data and findings of the important Health of Women (HOW) Study® and the Metastatic Breast Cancer Collateral Damage (MBCCD) Project

Dr. Jessica Clague DeHart of Claremont Graduate University and LYTE Foundation to receive data and findings of the important Health of Women (HOW) Study® and the Metastatic Breast Cancer Collateral Damage (MBCCD) Project

The 6-year Health of Women (HOW) Study was a first-of-its kind international online study to better understand breast cancer and its underlying cause....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Women

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.