SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Susan S. Wilder is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the Medical field in recognition of her role as Founder and Chief Executive Officer at LifeScape Premier and LifeScape Medical Associates.

Dr. Wilder's professional title is Founder and Chief Executive Officer at LifeScape Premier and LifeScape Medical Associates, specializing in Concierge Family Medicine and Functional Medicine, addressing the root causes of chronic disease.

"I founded LifeScape to provide a completely revolutionary kind of healthcare, one that focuses on the totality of you," Dr. Wilder said. "Our award-winning practice puts patients first. We go well beyond simply throwing prescriptions at a problem, and evaluate and attempt to eradicate the root causes of illness. We're committed to 'whole health for a whole life' at LifeScape."

Dr. Wilder's personal expertise lies in the areas of functional medicine, clinical genomics, and highly personalized concierge family medicine to a very exclusive patient population. Her team provides concierge service to entire families, corporate executives, and individuals at every age and stage seeking collaborative, quality, proactive healthcare. Dr. Wilder capitalizes on over 25 years of experience as a Family Physician, educator and lifelong learner.

Her "hole-in-one" is witnessing patients get healthier at every age and taking problems off problem lists rather than the standard of care of "managing chronic disease". As one of her patients noted, "all my other doctors just monitor my deterioration."

Prior to starting her career in the medical field, Dr. Wilder earned her Medical degree from the George Washington University and completed her specialty training in the Air Force. She spent 14 years in academic medicine serving as Founding Director of the Family Medicine Residency at the Mayo clinic where she also served as Director of Clinical Genomics Education for primary care.

To further her professional development, she is a member of the Institute for Functional Medicine as well as the American Academy of Family Physicians.

In recognition of her outstanding accomplishments in the field, Dr. Wilder was named Phoenix Business Magazine's 2017 Outstanding Women in Business, Phoenix Chamber of Commerce 2017 Athena Finalist, Concierge Medicine Today's Top Doctors in Concierge Medicine for several years, a perennial Phoenix Magazine Top Doctor and a Arizona Foothills Best of Our Valley Family Physician for many years. She was also honored by one of her many community passions, Healthy LifeStars, as their 2016 inaugural LifeStar Honoree. LifeScape won the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce coveted Sterling Business award, the American Academy of Family Physicians Future of Family Medicine Model TransforMed participant. LifeScape's healing office design has been featured on the cover of Medical Economics Magazine and an international medical design showcase. Lifescapepremier.com was also named a 2014 Top 20 Best Website in Concierge Medicine.

