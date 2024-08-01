RICHMOND, Calif. , Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Susana Arrechea, Global Projects Coordinator for New Sun Road, a global technology leader accelerating the deployment of renewable energy systems and Internet access for underserved and remote populations, has been awarded the prestigious Princess de Girona Award by the Spanish royal family. The ceremony took place on Wednesday, July 10, in Lloret de Mar, Spain, honoring the six 2024 award recipients.

Dr. Susana Arrechea of New Sun Road Honored with Princess de Girona Award

Dr. Arrechea was recognized for her significant contributions to New Sun Road's initiatives in Guatemala. Her efforts have brought solar energy and Internet systems, leveraging New Sun Road's advanced control technology, to remote indigenous communities in the Guatemalan highlands. This work has been instrumental in enhancing the quality of life and economic opportunities in these underserved regions.

The award was presented by His Majesty King Felipe VI, Her Majesty Queen Letizia, the Princess of Asturias Leonor, and the Infanta Sofia, underscoring the importance of Dr. Arrechea's contributions to sustainable development and technological innovation.

Accompanying Dr. Arrechea at the ceremony were her husband, Dr. Jalel Sager, co-founder of New Sun Road, PBC, and their two children, Aya and Sequoia. The presence of her family added a personal touch to the distinguished honor.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Arrechea's achievements and her dedication to bringing sustainable solutions to communities in need," said Dr. Jalel Sager. "This recognition by the Spanish royal family is a testament to the impact of her work and the potential of technology to drive positive change."

About New Sun Road

New Sun Road is on a mission to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy systems with its technology and seeks to enable energy and Internet access for underserved and remote populations. Our cloud-based "Stellar" suite offers robust remote monitoring and control for over 700 microgrids in over 23 countries. We use IoT and machine learning to reduce operating costs, increase control and visibility, and improve performance.

