Dr. Tameeka Law Walker Named Board Chair of the Partnership Against Domestic Violence

ATLANTA, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Tameeka Law Walker has been named Board Chair of the Atlanta-based Partnership Against Domestic Violence (PADV) effective July 1, 2021.

The Partnership Against Domestic Violence works to end the crime of intimate partner violence and empower its survivors. For more than 44 years, PADV, the largest nonprofit domestic violence organization in Georgia, has served metro-Atlanta by providing professional, compassionate, and empowering support to survivors of intimate partner violence and their children. PADV offers safety, shelter and advocacy, restoring power, self-sufficiency and control to survivors. Education on the dynamics of intimate partner violence and youth and young adult dating violence are also important components of meeting the organization's mission.

Dr. Walker leads a team of executives from many of Atlanta's top corporations who serve on the PADV board.

Driving PADV Forward

"Tameeka Law Walker brings a deep passion for the issue of domestic violence, and a wide, influential reach in the community to her role as board chair," according to Nancy Friauf, President and CEO of PADV. "Her strong commitment to the PADV mission, emphasis on high quality in all we do, and ability to connect us to new supporters will drive the organization's effectiveness and growth."

"The way I experience and navigate the world has been shaped by the fact that I myself am a child survivor of domestic violence," said Dr. Law Walker. "I want to give hope to survivors, while providing awareness of the importance of interpersonal relationships and community values in addressing this critical issue.

"As an advocate for change, I want to focus on advancing the organization in understanding inclusivity, as well as equity," Dr. Law Walker added. "My goal is to highlight the community values embraced by these terms in the vision of the organization—building upon the work we've done to create a DEI platform during the tenure of the former board chair, Dr. Constance Dierickx."

About Tameeka Law Walker

A Georgia native, Dr. Law Walker was born and raised in Gainesville, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as a medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine.

Following her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, she served two years in the military at the Naval Hospital in Beaufort, South Carolina as a staff OB-GYN specialist. She completed her Maternal-Fetal Medicine fellowship and received a Master of Science in Clinical Research at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Dr. Law Walker than served an additional two years of active duty at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland before joining the Georgia Perinatal Consultants medical practice in 2013.

Reaching the Partnership Against Domestic Violence

The Partnership Against Domestic Violence can be reached at www.padv.org, or 404.870.9600 or follow PADV on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PADV operates a Metro Atlanta Crisis line, at 404.873.1766. Georgia residents in need of assistance should call the 24-hour toll-free crisis line at 1.800.33-HAVEN (42836). Outside of Georgia, call the national domestic violence crisis line at 800.621.HOPE (4673).

Contact:

