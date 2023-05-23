Dr. Tania Medina dazzles on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival

News provided by

Dra. Tania Medina

23 May, 2023, 20:24 ET

MIAMI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The 76th edition of the iconic Cannes Film Festival, held on the French Riviera, makes history with the return to the red carpet of Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Salma Hayek, Johnny Depp and his daughter, Lily-Ross, among other famous actors.

Dr. Tania Medina on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival
Dr. Tania Medina on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival

Dr. Tania Medina was a special guest at the premiere of the movie "May December," starring Emma Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Charles Melton. Dr. Medina is recognized worldwide for her innovative approach to plastic surgery, promoting self-esteem as the basis for any aesthetic transformation. Additionally, she has recently been acclaimed "The Singing Doctor" thanks to the success of her first single "Enamórate de Ti," which, in the Dominican Republic, leads the all-genres category according to Publimetro.

Dr. Tania Medina was dazzling on the red carpet, wearing a dress created by renowned Dominican fashion designer, Joel Reyes, who was inspired by his collection alluding to the Greek goddess Athena. The same deity was also the inspiration for the makeup and hairstyle done by Zuleyka Viera, makeup artist for international celebrities, as well as the shoes from a collection by René Caovilla and the jewelry by Swarovski Atelier.

"I'm thrilled to have been invited to the Cannes Film Festival since I always take advantage of these events to raise my voice in support of the foundation Sin Etiquetas (Without Labels), a foundation that I lead and which was inspired by my son, Pablito, who suffers from autism," said Dr. Medina.

Medina is a goodwill ambassador for IIMSAM, a UN organization that takes advantage of these events to recognize leaders who raise their voices in support of the role of women around the world.

About the doctor Tania Medina: Plastic surgeon, bestselling author, international speaker, neuro-linguistic programming coach, named one of the 50 most powerful women by Forbes in the Dominican Republic and one of the 25 powerful women by People en Español. Medina is a regular guest expert in Hola Magazine, Listín Diario, Univisión, Telemundo, and El Nuevo Herald among others. Her book "La belleza de amarme" ("The Beauty of Loving Yourself") became a #1 bestseller on Amazon in the category of Health and Self-Improvement. She has been on the cover of VOGUE and Marie Claire.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083805/Dra_Tania.jpg

SOURCE Dra. Tania Medina

